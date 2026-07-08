‘Big Brother 28’ Houseguest Had Unforgettable Moment With Katy Perry During ‘American Idol’ Audition

Along with revealing an exciting time-travel-themed house, the cast of “Big Brother 28” was officially announced by host Julie Chen Moonves on YouTube on July 7, and includes a familiar face from “American Idol.”

Devoted “American Idol” fans might remember Lyric Medeiros after her viral audition for season 21. The Honolulu, Hawaii native made headlines after then-judge Katy Perry playfully shook her during the audition, encouraging her to step out of her comfort zone and show more toughness beyond her sweet persona.

‘Big Brother 28’ Houseguest Lyric Medeiros’s Viral ‘American Idol’ Audition

A houseguest on “Big Brother 28” once auditioned for “American Idol” season 21 in 2023, with her audition quickly going viral.

That contestant was Lyric Medeiros, who auditioned in front of judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and former judge Katy Perry, with Kelsea Ballerini’s “Love Me Like You Mean It.”

But mid-performance, Perry interrupted Medeiros after believing she was not giving it her all in her audition.

Banging her hands on the judge’s table, Perry yelled, “Girl, you flew 10 hours to be cute and safe? We know you have more than that.”

Medeiros offered to sing another song to showcase her vocal talents, with Perry adding, “You need it, or you’re flying 10 hours back.”

As the then-21-year-old college student began belting out Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats,” Perry yelled, “Come on!” and “Louder!” wanting to hear some toughness in her voice.

In fact, Bryan got up from his seat and asked Medeiros, “Have you ever made an ugly face in your life?” As she continued to sing, Perry then walked up to her as well, grabbing her by the shoulders and shaking her before Medeiros showcased a more powerful range in her voice.

Sitting back down in his chair, Bryan shared, “You’re too pretty for an ugly business.” When it came to sending her to the next round of auditions, Richie ultimately said yes, wanting to see Medeiros’ potential “in a room with some brawlers.”

As for Bryan, he gave the young singer a no, believing she was not ready. Meanwhile, Perry surprisingly gave Medeiros a yes to send her to Hollywood Week, although she did share, “You’re too polite and too sweet, and I know you’re just putting that on, and I don’t think that’s exactly you.”

She continued, “There’s something inside of me that’s like, ‘I got to give her a shot.'”

Medeiros would end up getting eliminated during Hollywood Week.

Medeiros’ Strategy Going Into ‘Big Brother 28’

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After giving it a shot on “American Idol,” Medeiros continued her schooling and became a lawyer. The 25-year-old shared on the “Big Brother 28” cast announcement, “Graduated law school early, passed the bar at 23, the youngest in the state of Hawaii.”

But the passion for singing remains with Medeiros, who stated that she continues to perform when she isn’t in the courtroom. “On the side, I’m also a singer at a luau show,” she said.

However, Medeiros admitted that she’ll choose to hide her profession from her housemates because “I know from past seasons, attorney equals target,” already showcasing some of her strategy before entering the house.

“I’m going to be the winner of ‘Big Brother’ because I think a lot of people underestimate me when they meet me. They won’t see me coming,” she shared. “I think when people first meet me, they think I’m just this sweet, kind girl, but I’m very competitive,” she added.

As for her strengths, Medeiros shared that it will be her natural ability to “get along with any kind of person” and her “charming” personality that she hopes to use to persuade a few of her housemates.

Medeiros’ debut on “Big Brother Season 28” premieres Thursday, July 9th, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.