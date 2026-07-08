Jennifer Lopez Brings Old Hollywood Glamour to Paris Fashion Week in White Feather Dress

Jennifer Lopez continues to dominate Paris Fashion Week, stepping out in yet another stunning look. The former “American Idol” judge has been turning heads throughout one of fashion’s biggest events, with her latest look channeling timeless old Hollywood glam.

Lopez has been on a fashion hot streak, with one of her standout style moments coming at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding on July 3, where the singer wore a showstopping black drop-waist gown by Bach Mai.

Jennifer Lopez Wows in White Dress During Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Lopez is on a fashion roll with her latest Paris Fashion Week moment. According to Just Jared, the 56-year-old songstress was photographed attending a Chopard party in Paris wearing an elegant off-the-shoulder white midi dress with feather detailing at the neckline.

In another photo shared by the outlet, Lopez can be seen waving at fans from her hotel balcony while wearing her showstopping dress.

Lopez wore her hair in an effortless updo, complementing her beautiful dress with a sparkling diamond choker and dazzling diamond earrings. She completed her look with a metallic clutch and clear pointed-toe stilettos.

The “Office Romance” star shared her Old Hollywood glamorous look on Instagram, posing on a chaise longue in her Paris hotel room.

Naturally, Lopez received an overwhelming amount of love for her major fashion moment, “Goddess in Paris😍,” a fan shared on her post. “Mother is mothering. 👑😍,” another shared.

Lopez’s Cool Girl Powder Pink Moment in Paris

According to Vogue, Lopez also turned heads while visiting a Dior boutique in Paris, stepping out in a powder pink bubble jacket by Stephane Rolland layered over a white tank top and paired with a khaki draped cargo skirt.

The singer accessorized her look with oversized Tom Ford sunglasses and a pink Chloé handbag.

Lopez also shared more close-up snapshots of her look on Instagram. She captioned her carousel, “everything’s fine in Paris,” clearly having the best time.

Lopez also made a statement in a white feathered Michael Kors jacket, layering it over a black bra that peeked through the open front and black Bermuda shorts. She paired the look with oversized Tom Ford sunglasses, gold jewelry, and a classic Black Chanel bag.

Sharing her bold look on Instagram, fans took to the comment section writing, “ICONIC is an understatement.❤️❤️❤️” and “Legend❤️❤️❤️.”

Lopez’s stylish fashion moments in Paris come just days after she attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3. Lopez was among a star-studded guest list that included Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Selena Gomez, Paul McCartney, Brad Pitt, and Zoë Kravitz, just to name a few.

For the event, Lopez wore a breathtaking drop-waist black velvet gown by Bach Mai. She accessorized the elegant look with a dazzling diamond necklace, but it was the gown’s dramatic silhouette that was the true standout, making her one of the best-dressed guests of the night.

“😍face card 10/10 ❤️❤️❤️ and your soul 10/10 🫶🏽,” actress Jessica Alba wrote on Lopez’s Instagram post of her wedding guest look.