Dwayne Johnson Details Beauty Hack That He Says Is a Must for Men

Dwayne Johnson is sharing the surprising secret behind his grooming routine. The actor believes men’s skincare is all about one simple step that many men overlook: toner. The star says this product can make a major difference and wants more men to feel comfortable talking about skincare, according to People.

Dwayne Johnson’s Skincare Routine Starts With Toner

In People’s “One Last Thing” interview ahead of the live-action “Moana” release, Johnson revealed the one beauty habit he thinks men should add to their routines.

“It’s toner. Dudes, you must use toner.”

The actor explained that toner has long been part of many women’s skincare routines, and he wants men to embrace it too. The Dwayne Johnson skincare approach focuses on making grooming feel normal rather than something men should hide.

Johnson created his men’s care brand Papatui in 2024 after noticing that many men were interested in skincare but hesitant to discuss it openly.

Why Dwayne Johnson Wants Men to Talk About Skincare

As reported by People in a previous interview about Papatui, Johnson said men often have no problem discussing fitness, recovery and other health habits. However, skincare conversations were often kept private.

“Why are we whispering?” Johnson asked.

He said he wanted to encourage a more open conversation about men’s grooming. The Dwayne Johnson skincare philosophy is not about complicated routines, but about helping men take better care of themselves.

During the interview, Johnson pointed to the facial toner as one of the standout products in his Papatui line. The range also includes a volcanic ash face scrub, moisturizer, cleanser, fragrances, body wash and haircare products.

Dwayne Johnson’s Response to a Viral Haircare Joke

Dwayne Johnson’s skincare brand recently became part of a viral moment after an influencer joked about him selling shampoo and conditioner despite being famously bald.

According to People, Katy Napier shared a TikTok video reacting to Papatui products in a store. She jokingly pointed out the irony of “The Rock” selling haircare products while having no hair.

Dwayne Johnson responded by sharing a video of himself wearing his long locks as Maui for the upcoming “Moana” movie.

“Ok this made me belly laugh.. HARD,” he wrote.

He then joked that “a Demigod’s radiant and ravishing hair needs shampoo/conditioner.”

He Also Built a Fitness Fashion Brand

Skincare isn’t Dwayne Johnson’s only business venture. He also created Project Rock, his long-running athletic apparel collaboration with Under Armour. As reported by E! Online in 2021, the collection was inspired by the setbacks that shaped his career, particularly his unrealized NFL dream. Johnson has said those failures taught him to become “the hardest worker in the room,” a philosophy that continues to define the brand.

For Johnson, skincare is part of a bigger message about confidence and self-care. Fans interested in the Dwayne Johnson skincare routine may be surprised that his biggest recommendation for men’s skincare is not an expensive treatment. Instead, it’s a basic product many people already know – toner.

The actor continues to promote the idea that grooming should be a normal part of everyday life for men. His advice is simple: take care of your skin, have the conversation, and do not feel embarrassed about it.