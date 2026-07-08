‘M3GAN’ Spinoff Trailer is Finally Here, With an Unexpected Twist

The “M3GAN” universe expands with its spinoff, titled “SOULM8TE.” Director Kate Dolan (“You are Not My Mother”) takes the reins on the Universal release, her second feature film. The story lives within the same world founded in “M3GAN” and its sequel “M3GAN 2.0,” the latter of which leaned far into sci-fi territory and seemingly discarded the horror roots embedded in the original.

Dolan co-wrote the “SOULM8TE” script with Rafael Jordan, most known for his TV work. The film is based on a story by James Wan (“The Conjuring,” “Saw,” “Malignant”), Ingrid Bisu (“Malignant”), and Jordan. The cast features a bevy of talent, including Lily Sullivan, David Rysdahl, Claudia Doumit and Arty Froushan.

When the film was announced, Dolan said in a press statement that she viewed “this film as an exploration of relationships and loneliness. Despite technological advances, there are enduring human truths we cannot escape, and I am looking forward to delving into those depths.”

‘SOULM8TE’ Trailer Teases ‘Companion’ Carbon Copy

On July 8, Universal released the official “SOULM8TE” trailer, which offers a deeper look into the story. A man endures the tragic passing of his wife. To cope with his grief, he purchases an AI android for companionship and maybe more. But, as we know, the android, called Sara, fails to understand relationship boundaries and turns deadly against all those close to her “soulmate.”

Play

Based on the trailer, “SOULM8TE” bears a striking resemblance to Drew Hancock’s 2025 AI-centered “Companion.” In it, Sophie Thatcher plays an android named Iris, acquired by Josh (Jack Quaid). When pushed to her limit, Iris snaps and begins a murderous rampage as a way to obtain complete bodily autonomy. She becomes aware that she is an android that’s been exploited by Josh, and her bloody revenge is not unwarranted.

“SOULM8TE” and “Companion” join a current flood of horror/sci-fi films preaching about the dangers of AI and electronic creations. Other recent offerings include “Afraid” (2024) and “Y2K” (2024).

‘SOULM8TE’ Gets VOD Release

Surprisingly, “SOULM8TE” will not be released in theaters. Universal has instead opted for a VOD street date of August 1, 2026, a complete 180 from the theatrical rollout of “M3GAN” and “M3GAN 2.0.” The studio gave both films an impressive social media presence to drum up hype around the releases.

While “M3GAN” was a box office smash ($181 million gross), its 2025 sequel did not fare as well. “M3GAN 2.0” saw a $10 million opening and ultimately grossed a paltry $24 million domestically and $39 global total. It had a budget of roughly $25 million.

In the aftermath of the disappointing receipts, Jason Blum, of Blumhouse, which partnered with Universal for the release, took to “The Town with Matthew Belloni” podcast to share his thoughts on what may have happened. “We all thought M3gan was like Superman—we could do anything to her. We could change genres, we could put her in the summer, we could make her look different, we could turn her from a bad guy into a good guy,” he said. “And we kind of classically overthought how powerful people’s engagement was, really, with her.”

With “SOULM8TE” getting a VOD release, the studio will likely see a major ROI.