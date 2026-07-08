Milania Giudice’s New Hand Tattoos Are Small, but Their Message Is Big

In a new TikTok video, RHONJ star Milania Giudice showed off two new hand tattoos. The reality TV personality gave fans a closer look at the fresh ink in her latest upload.

The tattoos came after the 20-year-old debuted a new hair color on the social media platform. She has been sharing a series of personal style updates with fans, giving them a closer look at her latest beauty and fashion choices.

What Do Milania Giudice’s Hand Tattoos Say?

Milania Giudice shared a new video, taken in the bathroom of her home, on July 8. She shared her skincare routine, spoke about her mother, Teresa Giudice, and showed off her new ink.

At the upload’s 54-second mark, Giudice raised her hands to a bathroom mirror. She intertwined her fingers so her followers could get a better look at her tattoos.

They are placed on the outside of her hands. One hand says “trust no one.” The other hand reads, “Paradise.”

Her only comment about the ink was “I love my new tattoos a lot. I love these.” She rested her chin in her hands and momentarily posed for her followers.

Milania Giudice Continues to Change Up Her Look

Days after debuting a new red hair color on TikTok, Milania Giudice is looking to switch up her color again. She admitted she was looking for a new change to her followers.

“I’m changing my hair,” she began. “Maybe I’ll just go blue.”

She continued, “I like the red, I don’t know. Maybe I’ll go black so I look exactly like my mom. Black hair would really make me look like my mom, oh I don’t know.”

“I know its summer. I don’t care,” she concluded.

Fans of the RHONJ star shared their remarks about the many changes she’s undergone. They posted in the clip’s comments section.

“A deep cherry red would be so gorgeous!! Having that color for fall will be chef’s kiss,” wrote one follower.

“You can’t go wrong with brown or black, it so classy and it’s so beautiful on you,” penned a second fan.

“Love the placement of your tattoos,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“Get it, wifey! He, he love the Queen you’re turning into!” shared a fourth fan.

Milania Giudice continues to keep fans updated on social media as she embraces new milestones, from experimenting with her style to documenting life as a college student. While her latest hand tattoos are the newest addition to her evolving look, they also reflect the confidence she’s shown as she steps into adulthood.

With each post, the 20-year-old continues to build her own identity beyond RHONJ, giving followers a glimpse into her life through personal updates, fashion choices and meaningful moments with friends. If her recent social media activity is any indication, fans can likely expect more style transformations in the months ahead.

RHONJ is currently filming Season 15. Milania’s mother, Teresa Giudice, is returning alongside her aunt Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania.