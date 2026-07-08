Netflix Breaks the Mold with Groundbreaking New Horror Project ‘Unhinged’

Logging into a Netflix account typically brings an array of fresh new programming ideal for binge-watching.

However, a recent offering by the streamer is taking Netflix in some bold and unexpected new directions, a new project that’s neither a series nor a movie — but something else entirely.

‘Unhinged’ Is An ‘Immersive Game Experience’

Horror fans will want to check out Netflix’s recently arrived “Unhinged,” a horror-themed “immersive game experience,” as described by Tudum.

“It’s a dark and stormy night, the power’s gone out in an apartment building, and it turns out one woman, Ava (voiced by Zoë Kravitz), isn’t nearly as alone as she thought she was,” reads the Netflix synopsis. “‘Unhinged,’ out now, is unlike anything you’ve seen (or played) before. It’s an immersive game experience that puts you in the center of a thriller-turned-horror story, and your phone, which you use as a controller, is your only lifeline to escape.”

How to Get Into the Game

According to Netflix, all that’s needed is a Netflix account and a smartphone, with gameplay said to take about the same time as an average episode of a favorite show.

When in the Netflix Games row, scan the QR code. This allows players to use their phones as the controller.

“From there,” the Netflix description continues, “the integration is seamless: The real-world movements on your phone track with Ava’s hands in the game, allowing you to guide her flashlight through the shadows.”

What Is ‘Unhinged’ About?

Netflix Gamescreen of Netflix’s ‘Unhinged.’

The story surrounds Kravitz’s character, Ava, who finds herself imprisoned inside her apartment building when a category 5 hurricane hits. Her only connection to the outside world is via telephone, speaking with her best friend Claire (voiced by “Stranger Things” alum Sadie Sink), who lives just across the street but cannot be reached due to the ferocious wind blowing outside.

“But the true terror is inside,” the synopsis continues. “A suffocating uneasiness transforms her sanctuary into a hostile prison. The building’s stairwell is locked shut, blocking her only escape, and a wellness check on a neighbor reveals unsettling signs of life, but no answer. Finally, a spine-chilling realization sets in: Ava is no longer alone. What begins as a terrifying blackout in a raging storm spirals into a mind-bending thriller. With only your phone to guide you, this is a story of unpredictable turns.”

Immersive Audio and Video

In addition to the immersive experience onscreen, the same holds true with the “Unhinged” audio elements. Whenever Ava receives a phone call or text, the player’s actual phone will ring and vibrate.

Beyond that, players will hear the audio from the calls directly through the speaker of their phones, while the environment sounds from the game itself continue to be heard via the television.

Different Modes of Gameplay

How the game is experienced will depend on which mode the player chooses.

For an entirely narrative experience, Story Mode — which doesn’t include a timer — allows the player to work through the entire saga, allowing the opportunity to see how it all wraps up without fear of dying.

Standard Mode, however, will require fast reflexes. “During high-stakes moments, a shrinking timer bar at the top of the screen forces you to quickly scan the room for an interactive object,” the synopsis explains. “If you can’t find what you need before time runs out, you will die — though instead of a total game over, you’ll simply restart from your last checkpoint.”

Ready to Play Now

“Unhinged” is available right now for all Netflix subscribers.