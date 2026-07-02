‘Stranger Things’ Star Sadie Sink Dishes on Her Biggest Theater Pet Peeve, ‘I Am Filled With So Much Rage’

After a successful run on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” Sadie Sink went on to star in “Romeo & Juliet” on the West End in London as the leading lady.

As the actress heads into the final days of the show, she’s reflecting on her run. While filming a show is very different from performing a play live, Sadie Sink thoroughly enjoyed her time as Juliet.

However, the 24-year-old admits there is one incredibly frustrating element related to theater etiquette.

Sadie Sink Wants Theatergoers to Put Their Phones Away

In a new interview, Sadie Sink expresses overall appreciation for fans who come to see her perform. However, she has grown quite frustrated with attendees who dive for their phones the second the play ends.

“The lights go off, and then I just see all these faces in the audience because everyone is turning their phone on,” Sink told Nylon. “I’m like, ‘Guys, give it a minute. Take it in for a second!'”

To make matters worse, many fans have started recording the show on their phones.

“I am filled with so much rage when I see, like, three iPhones in the audience,” the actress continued. Though problematic, Sadie Sink acknowledges she used to consume bootleg records as well.

“They raised me, those bootlegs, and inspired me so much,” she added. “That’s why we need to make theater very accessible, so that everyone can go in and see it, but also people from all over the world. That wasn’t accessible to me in Texas, so I get it, but wait for the pro-shot.”

Sink Filmed ‘Spider-Man’ & Did the West End At the Same Time

Sadie Sink initially flew to London to shoot the new “Spider-Man” film. Shortly after, she was asked to play Juliet.

“I was in no way on the market to do another play,” the 24-year-old remembered. “I really thought after I finished the last one: ‘I’m going to take a break.’”

However, the show’s director, Robert Icke, convinced her to give Shakespeare’s iconic play a try.

“I was never really drawn to Juliet as a character, and I just pictured her fawning over a balcony, which is fine,” Sink told Nylon. “I was just like, ‘Is there much there?’”

Sadie Sink fondly remembers going back and forth between “Spider-Man” rehearsals and the “Romeo & Juliet” stage. It was an interesting combination, but she grew to appreciate it.

Marvel Fans Are Excited to Learn More About Her ‘Spider-Man’ Role

There are still a lot of unknowns about her role in the new Marvel movie.

“I knew that Marvel was a big deal and had a big brand, especially ‘Spider-Man,’” Sink told Nylon, noting that it felt like an entirely different beast. “I know there’s a huge fan base, but it feels really big.”

The film’s leading man, Tom Holland, instantly made Sadie Sink feel at home.

“It was interesting stepping into that space and being a little bit of an outsider in that way, but he could not have been more welcoming, and just the whole crew in general,” she told the outlet. “He was just so relaxed and open, and I felt very at ease.”

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” premieres on July 31.