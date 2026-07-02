‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3 Part 1 Lands Netflix Release Date

“Jujutsu Kaisen” is without a doubt one of the most beloved anime series of the modern era. Its ratings are consistently astronomically high, compared to similar franchises. It is one of the most watched titles on whatever platform it debuts on, and is often compared to “Dragon Ball” due to its international appeal. The series is also relatively short, with only three seasons, making it a great choice for a summer binge.

The beloved anime has become a staple of the Crunchyroll streaming service and is easily one of the most popular series on the platform. As of now, the series has an average of 4.9 stars out of over 80,000 ratings on the site. Crunchyroll currently remains one of the only places to watch “Jujutsu Kaisen” Season 3, but that’s all about to change significantly.

The Series’ Next Chapter Will Arrive on July 22

Netflix recently took to X to announce that it will gain access to “Jujutsu Kaisen” Season 3 Part 1 in late July. This announcement will make Netflix one of the only services to have access to the highly praised Season 3. This will easily draw thousands of eyes to the already widely used platform, and will likely make the series even more popular than it already is. Both “Jujutsu Kaisen” Season 1 and Season 2 are already on the site, making this announcement all the sweeter.

“Jujutsu Kaisen” remains one of the most popular anime on the streaming service, which is why it’s somewhat surprising it took Netflix so long to debut Season 3 Part 1. Some fans might even believe the announcement comes too late, since Crunchyroll first premiered the season back in January. The season is available for purchase on Apple TV and Prime Video, but Crunchyroll remains the only platform where the third season is available with a subscription. At least, until the end of July.

Netflix’s latest announcement actually sparks positive news for the season, since it gives greater supply to the anime’s already incredible demand. The ratings might go down slightly, since the season is being exposed to more eyes. That being said, it’s incredibly unlikely the season’s ratings will be significantly affected since each episode is rated an average of 8.9 out of 10, according to IMDB.

Netflix is Quickly Becoming a Titan of the Anime Industry

This latest announcement is only one of the many ways that Netflix has become a titan of the anime industry. In the same way the platform revolutionized the streaming world, it is affecting the anime sphere. Netflix Studios has even created the most popular anime live-action of all time, in the form of Netflix’s “One Piece”. Now that the studio has proven it can gain access to some of anime’s most popular titles, Netflix could become one of the future’s de facto ways to watch anime.

Getty Netflix to acquire Warner Bros. film and TV studios, HBO Max, and HBO. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Netflix has been incredibly perceptive about audience trends since the very beginning. They have likely noticed anime’s ever-increasing international popularity and likely want to capitalize on it. Trends might grow and change throughout the years, but it’s very clear that Anime isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

All in all, the studios’ most recent announcement sparked incredible news for both fans of “Jujutsu Kaisen” and the streaming service in general. Not only will there be another place to watch the incredibly popular season, but it proves Netflix is just as dedicated to anime as its other genres. If Netflix can keep this momentum going, it might be considered the pinnacle of anime streaming services in several years.