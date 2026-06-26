Netflix Is Removing a Fan-Favorite Series, But There’s a Silver Lining

“Good Girls” fans are getting mixed news from Netflix. The fan-favorite crime dramedy is set to leave the streaming platform in several international markets this summer, giving viewers a deadline to binge all four seasons. However, U.S. subscribers have a reason to celebrate, since the series is expected to remain available on Netflix in the United States for now.

All 4 Seasons of ‘Good Girls’ to Exit Netflix

On July 22, 2026, all four seasons of the Christina Hendricks-led series will exit the streamer, according to What’s On Netflix.

This news is only for international locations, though. That means July 21 will be the last day fans outside of the United States can watch “Good Girls” on Netflix.

Most of the English-speaking locations will lose the show, including Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

A Netflix Original Outside of the United States

Another NBC series is about to leave Netflix. “Good Girls,” the fan-favorite crime dramedy, is leaving the streaming giant, but with a twist.

Other countries didn’t have access to “Good Girls” before it became available on Netflix.

Because of that, “Good Girls” is considered one of the Originals. Just like many other shows that have been labeled this way, the licensing agreement is now coming to an end.

“Good Girls” ran for four seasons on NBC. Fans were hopeful for a fifth season.

NBC was planning on originally renewing the show for Season 5, but it couldn’t find a way to make it work financially. There was hope that Netflix would step in and give the show a wrap-up season, but that never happened.

Hope for Other Platforms

“Good Girls” is an NBCUniversal series. Because of that, it opens the door for other platforms to potentially land the iconic crime dramedy series.

While it will remain on Netflix in the United States for the time being, it will most likely head to Peacock next. However, Peacock isn’t available internationally. So, we might see a bidding war between the platforms that are available.

What Happens In the United States?

For now, “Good Girls” will remain on Netflix. There is an emphasis on the “for now” part of that statement.

Like we said above, “Good Girls” is an NBCUniversal series. Right now, Netflix is the only platform that has licensing rights to it.

We should eventually see the deal come to an end for Netflix. That is what has recently happened with “Gilmore Girls” and “Seinfeld.”

These deals tend to last between five and 10 years after the final season airs. “Good Girls” Season 4 arrived on Netflix in 2022. That means we’re looking at 2027 as the earliest that it’s likely to lose “Good Girls” in the United States.

An Immediate Hit With Fans

“Good Girls,” which also stars Retta and Mae Whitman, was an immediate hit with fans. The series tells the story of three women struggling financially.

The women decide to rob the workplace of one of the women, but then discover there was a lot more money in the safe than they expected. That money happened to belong to a local gang.

Now the three women have to work for the gang or risk being killed. The whole time, they have the police after them for the initial bank robbery. How bad could it get, right?