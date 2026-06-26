Millie Bobby Brown Provides Adorable Updates on Motherhood (And Goats)

Emmy-nominated British actress, producer and model Millie Bobby Brown was a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday, June 25. The star provided some adorable updates on motherhood, as well some goat-related news from her farm.

Brown was on the show promoting her new Netflix mystery movie “Enola Holmes 3.” The sequel to 2022’s “Enola Holmes 2” hits the popular streaming platform on Wednesday, July 1.

Per IMDb, the plot of the new movie is as follows: “Detective Enola Holmes heads to Malta, where her aspirations merge in her most complex and dangerous case yet.”

Brown gave her updates on family life when Fallon asked the “Stranger Things” star, “How’s the fam?”

Millie Bobby Brown Says Her Family Are All ‘Obsessed’ With Her Daughter

After Jimmy Fallon asked Millie Bobby Brown how her family were, she gave some lovely updates on her daughter and a new arrival on her home farm. A 71-second video of the segment has been uploaded to the official Instagram account of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

A clearly happy Brown started her update by saying, “”Everyone’s amazing” and that “My baby girl’s growing,” which was great to hear.

Referring to her family’s love of her adopted daughter, she added, “They’re all obsessed with her. She doesn’t really ever get put down. Jake’s dad always says ‘she’s just going to be, you know, be carried for the next 18 years.”

Fallon then asked about Brown’s farm, at which point she informed everyone about the birth of a baby goat.

The star said, “Oh, my goodness, yeah, we actually, the other day — gosh, it must have been, like, a month or two ago — I was out on the farm, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh! there’s a baby goat!’ And I couldn’t, I really couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘This is not one of my pre-existing goats!’ And so I’m like, ‘Who just gave birth?'”

Brown then inadvertently revealed the hilarious names of two of her goats, saying, “Searching around the farm everywhere, and I’m like ‘Card B! You gave birth!'”

She continued, And then I thought, ‘Oh, gosh, who’s the perpetrator?’ So Eminem is… just keeps getting everyone pregnant!”

The story concluded, “He has three baby mamas. So he had to go to the vet and get the snip, because he had too many babies on the farm.”

It was a genuinely lovely insight into Brown’s home and family life.

Getty Millie Bobby Brown.

The comments section of the video of Millie Bobby Brown’s lovely updates is teeming with messages from amused and smitten Instagram users.

The official account of Brown’s fashion and beauty brand Florence by Mills noted, “never a dull moment with mills 😭.”

One Instagram user commented, “She’s amazing and gorgeous person 💕💘 , good luck Millie ✨.”

Another person said, “Aww, she’s such a good mom.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Someone else wrote, “Honestly I’d listen to any story told my Millie at this point.”

“Of course the goat’s name is Cardi B 😂,” said another user.

Finally, one individual wrote, “congratulations cardi b & eminem 😂👏.”

We’re so pleased Millie Bobby Brown is enjoying motherhood and that her family are obsessed with her baby daughter. Moreover, we’d like to send our heartfelt congratulations to Cardi B and Eminem on the birth of their kid.