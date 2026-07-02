10 Netflix Horror Movies to Stream This Summer

Netflix has spent years sending chills and thrills through horror audiences from the comfort of their own homes. With 2026 on track to be the hottest summer on record, viewers will no doubt be staying indoors. What better time to check out some of the streaming service’s smorgasbord of horror offerings!

If you’re looking for summer camp slashers, hiking in the woods, sky-high virus outbreaks, or shark attacks, Netflix has you covered. Maybe you’re itching for films with the spirit of “Friday the 13th,” “Sleepaway Camp” and “The Burning,” or perhaps, John Carpenter-inspired horror is more your speed. Well, turn the a/c on blast, grab your favorite cold beverage, and settle in for a list of 10 Netflix Originals you can stream right now.

‘Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight‘

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Bartosz M. Kowalski’s supernatural slasher “Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight” feels largely slept on. When a group of tech-addicted teens goes offline for a rehabilitation camping trip, they get far more than they bargained for. They not only confront a sinister force but also an axe-wielding serial killer. The woodlands slasher takes a page from the “Hatchet” playbook, with dark, disturbing setpieces that will make your skin crawl.

‘Don’t Move‘

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Finn Wittrock plays the bedeviling, deranged Richard. In Adam Schindler and Brian Netto’s “Don’t Move,” Richard comes across a desperate young woman named Iris (Kelsey Asbille) on a hike. He convinces her not to jump from one of the trail’s highest points, but what happens next is much worse. The heart-pounding horror/thriller tells an unsettling tale of survival, as Iris must fight for her life against a serial killer. If you like films such as “Don’t Breathe” and “The Clovehitch Killer,” you might enjoy this gem.

‘In the Tall Grass‘

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For Stephen King fans, Vincenzo Natali’s “In the Tall Grass” deserves far more attention than it’s gotten. Based on a novella written by King and his son Joe Hill, the film tells a creepy tale about a six-foot-tall grass field. When siblings Becky (Laysla De Oliveira) and Cal (Avery Whitted) hear a little boy crying for help, they stop in the middle of nowhere and investigate. They wind up in a maze of weeds that harbors a very dark secret. It’s an obvious choice, but “In the Tall Grass” would make a great double feature with “Children of the Corn,” also based on a Stephen King story.

‘The Privilege‘

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Felix Fuchssteiner and Katharina Schöde’s “The Privilege” uses reliable tricks and tropes for its story about young rich kids who learn that their privilege comes from a satanic place. The film stars “Dark” Netflix series actor Max Schimmelpfennig in a leading role. When he and his friends decide to investigate a string of scary events, they’re led through a labyrinth of cult proportions. And they just might learn a lesson or two about the world along the way.

‘The Conference‘

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A work retreat leads to a bloodbath in Patrik Eklund’s “The Conference.” A group of public sector employees finds themselves caught in a web of company corruption and deceit, but that’s not the half of it. A masked killer has a bone to pick with the executives and starts killing off the employees one by one. The inventive kill scenes are enough to stream this one, but “The Conference” offers so much more than that. You’ll have to watch to find out exactly what that is.

‘Under Paris‘

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“Under Paris” is so much better than it has any right to be. Director Xavier Gens, who co-wrote the script with Yannick Dahan and Maud Heywang, takes a tired genre and makes it exciting again. A scientist named Sophia (Bérénice Bejo) tracks shark behavior for a living. When she discovers a giant shark in the Seine, she must save Paris from the worst disaster they’ve ever seen. Through a genre founded on the back of “Jaws,” “Under Paris” makes for the perfect summertime flick.

‘A Classic Horror Story‘

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It can be difficult to make a slasher stand out these days. But co-directors Roberto De Feo and Paolo Strippoli inject the hack-n-slash genre with a bit of adrenaline with 2021’s “A Classic Horror Story.” The cabin-in-the-woods premise gets flipped on its head with a surprising twist that is a total game-changer. If you’re looking for simply a fun, cheeky meta slasher, it doesn’t get much better than this.

‘Blood Red Sky‘

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Peter Thorwarth’s “Blood Red Sky” reuses one of the oldest horror subgenres (i.e., vampires) for a head-splitting take that does so much right. When an airplane gets hijacked, a terminally ill woman gets shot and turns into a bloodthirsty vampire. Despite this transformation, she must do all she can to save her son. “Blood Red Sky” makes a thrilling addition to a genre that has permeated horror ever since Bram Stoker penned his iconic novel, “Dracula.”

‘The Ritual‘

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Director David Bruckner offers up a clawing and horrifying folk horror film with 2017’s “The Ritual.” When a group of hikers heads into the woods, they come across an ancient evil they’ve never even dreamed about. The film crackles with the spirit of “Eyes of Fire,” “The Wicker Man,” and “The Witch,” but Bruckner takes the terror one step further. Within its witchy exterior, “The Ritual” explores grieving and what companionship really means.

‘Fear Street: 1978‘

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Five years ago, Leigh Janiak blew the roof off with her “Fear Street” trilogy. Based on a book series by R.L. Stine, her films not only work as slasher homages, but they also stand proudly on their own. “Fear Street: 1978” (the second installment) feels like a long-lost “Friday the 13th” film in every possible way. The killer even has a sack over his head just like Jason Voorhees in “Friday the 13th Part II.” The film never gets buried in paying tribute to the past, thankfully, and features some of the most brutal kills in horror history.