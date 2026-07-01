Sadie Sink Joins Marvel Cinematic Universe for Spider-Man Role

It’s official! Sadie Sink will join the Marvel cinematic universe–but exactly who she’ll play has yet to be revealed.

The “Stranger Things” star is well-known for her role as Max Mayfield. She was offered her role in “Spider Man: Brand New Day,” however, without so much as an audition or a script, a new profile by Nylon revealed.

“I knew Marvel was a big deal, but it feels really big. These blockbuster movies are a whole different beast,” Sink said in the feature.

Marvel’s secrecy is nothing new to fans. Marvel is dedicated to keeping the details of their films under wraps, but something like this has never been seen before.

According to the profile by Nylon, Sink herself wasn’t privy to the details of her role until she landed in London to film. Sink said she snuck between the set and performances in the modern revival of “Romeo & Juliet” at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre. She was offered the role because she had previously worked with director Daniel Destin Cretton on “The Glass Castle.”

Fans Speculate About Sadie Sink’s Role

Marvel fans are well-accustomed to speculation surrounding its latest films, and the speculation all but adds to the frenzy. Since her role has not been revealed, fans have taken to online forums to discuss who she might portray. Some fans believe that iconic roles such as Jean Grey or Felicia Hardy. Jean Grey, also known as Phoenix of the X-Men, and Felicia Hardy, the alter-ego of Black Cat, are two of the franchise’s most iconic female characters.

Fans speculate that she’s likely to take on the role of Jean Grey. They say her resemblance to the comic book character’s red hair makes her a strong pick.

“We’re really not going to know her role until the movie releases, are we? It must be something big. When was the last time they were this under wraps about a casting?” One fan commented on Reddit.

“Zendaya as MJ was the last time they had this much secrecy around a casting,” another commenter replied.

“If this is true and she’s playing a role as huge as Jean, without even an audition, that’s actually insane,” a third user commented in the same thread.

Sink was not present in the official trailer for “Brand New Day,” leading fans to believe there may be clues spread across official press materials. Most fans are anticipating an updated trailer, but others are looking forward to having her role revealed when they visit the theater on July 31.

Sadie Sink Weighs in on the Announcement

Sink herself has admitted she wasn’t prepared for just how much discussion her casting would generate. In recent interviews, the actress has joked about seeing new theories pop up almost every day, while remaining careful not to reveal any spoilers. She has only shared that joining the MCU has been an exciting experience and praised co-star Tom Holland for making her feel welcome on set.

On the topic of spoilers, she laughed. “You just don’t share the secret, it’s not that hard,” she said. After nine years of working on the set of “Stranger Things,” she said she has no trouble keeping the secret.

In the past, Tom Holland has struggled to keep secrets for his Marvel roles. It looks like that won’t be a problem for the newest member of the cast. Fans will just have to wait for any clues in the awaited official announcement from Marvel.