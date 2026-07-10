Bunnie Xo Debuts Surprise Plastic Surgery Results After Jelly Roll Divorce

Bunnie Xo is showing off her new look.

The podcast host and estranged wife of singer Jelly Roll confirmed on her Dumb Blonde show that she recently underwent plastic surgery, shortly after her husband filed for divorce.

On the July 10 episode of her podcast, Bunnie revealed which two procedures she had done before debuting the results of her makeover.

Bunnie Xo Reveals Plastic Surgery

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During the new episode, Bunnie confirmed she got new breast implants, as well as some work done under her eyes.

“Let’s address the girls in the room. Your girl got her boobs done. This is the first peek that anybody has of them. This is the new rack guys,” she shared, opening up her hot pink hoodie just a little to show off the results.

Calling her new pair an upgrade, Bunnie explained she was only three days post-op, adding that viewers may notice that her eyes were still a bit “swollen and bruised.”

Explaining why she went under the knife, the podcast host candidly shared that she recently lost 20 pounds, leaving her breasts looking like “ski slopes.”

“We did very, very small implants. We did 310cc on one and the other one is 300,” she continued. “They’re super small but I just needed them to perk back up. Because them babies were looking like I could tie them in a knot. It was really sad. It was really rough.”

“I was like, just let me have this era of my life, just being super whatever I want,” she continued. “I’m all for advocating for women to do whatever they want with their bodies.”

Though Bunnie noted she’s had bad experiences with implants in the past, which led to her having them removed, she said she believes she’s “a lot healthier this time around.”

Revealing that her previous implants were much larger, Bunnie praised her new pair as being “cute.”

“I always preach ‘Love yourself.’ And if loving yourself means putting boobs in, getting work done, do whatever makes you happy, dude,” she added.

Jelly Roll Split and Moving On

The rapper and former “American Idol” mentor filed for divorce from the podcast host in May 2026, after nearly 10 years of marriage. She later claimed the two had an argument on Mother’s Day, which led to the separation.

Earlier this month, TMZ obtained video of Bunnie hanging out with “Calabasas Confidential” star Dylan Wolf, 24, at her ex’s Nashville bar on the Fourth of July. According to the outlet, the two were “passionately making out,” something she also addressed on the July 10 podcast.

Explaining that she’s having a “hot girl summer,” Bunnie claimed that her ex “gets it” and it’s “not an issue at all” between them.

“I don’t want to date anyone. I am here for fun, baby,” she continued. “I learned a lot of lessons this week, and I’m gonna take it on the chin, because I did this and I take full accountability for it, but that’s all it was…There was a huge group of us out. I wasn’t out on a date.”

As for why she was at her ex’s bar, she added, “I feel very safe there, I also feel very protected there. That’s our home.”



