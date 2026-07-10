Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Spotted Heading to Unexpected RHONJ Season 15 Destination

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga appear to have officially kicked off one of the biggest filming events of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 15.

After fan accounts spent days speculating that the cast was preparing for an international getaway, the longtime castmates were photographed together at the airport on July 10, seemingly confirming they were heading overseas for the next major group trip. Multiple social media posts showed the two reality stars smiling before departure, with reports indicating the destination is South Korea.

If confirmed, it would mark one of the most ambitious cast trips in franchise history.

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Were Spotted Traveling Together

Earlier this week, Bravo fan accounts claimed the Season 15 cast would be heading to South Korea for its next cast vacation, sharing graphics announcing the reported international trip.

On July 10, those reports gained new momentum when Giudice and Gorga appeared in airport photos together before departure.

One image showed the sisters-in-law posing side by side inside the terminal as text over the photo read, “Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are are officially en route to South Korea!”

Additional videos posted online featured Gorga walking through the airport alongside several women believed to be part of the Season 15 cast, including newcomers Xiomara Laracuente, Natia Rufolo, and Vanessa Barrera.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with excitement over the apparent international adventure.

“Yasssssssss let’s go ladies,” one person wrote.

“We are finally getting a fun season of NJ! I cannot wait!!” another commented.

Others celebrated seeing Giudice and Gorga traveling together after the pair reunited for Season 15 following the show’s extended hiatus.

While Bravo has not officially confirmed the destination, the airport posts arrived just days after reports first surfaced that South Korea would serve as the backdrop for the cast’s next getaway.

South Korea Would Be One of RHONJ’s Most Ambitious Cast Trips

The reported overseas vacation comes after the cast previously filmed together in Woodstock, New York, earlier this season, making South Korea what appears to be the second major cast trip during production.

International vacations have long been a staple across the “Real Housewives” franchise, but “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” has rarely ventured this far from home. If the reports prove accurate, South Korea would rank among the series’ most ambitious travel destinations to date.

Production on Season 15 has remained active throughout the summer, with fans closely tracking filming through cast sightings and social media updates.

Giudice, Gorga, and Dolores Catania are returning as veteran cast members after the franchise’s extended hiatus, while several newcomers have joined the ensemble as Bravo reshapes the series.

Although the network has yet to announce a premiere date or reveal what unfolds during the overseas trip, the airport sightings suggest cameras are still rolling as filming enters another major chapter.

With an international backdrop, new cast dynamics, and longtime rivals once again sharing the screen, the reported South Korea getaway is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated moments of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 15.