RHOA Alum Eva Marcille Weighs In on the Unaired RHUGT Season

Eva Marcille was among the cast of the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Morocco” season, which, as of 2026, remains unaired. Recently, while promoting the newest season of her show, “All The Queen’s Men,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said she doesn’t think RHUGT: Morocco will ever air.

That season of Ultimate Girls Trip featured Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, Brandi Glanville, Camille Grammer Meyer, Phaedra Parks, Alex McCord and Caroline Manzo.

Eva Marcille Gives Her Thoughts on RHUGT: Morocco

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Marcille was interviewed by Us Weekly in July 2026. During the conversation, in which she was promoting season 5 of “All The Queen’s Men,” the topic of Girls Trip arose. Regarding whether fans will ever see the season, she stated, “My ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ will never come out. I can definitely bet my bottom dollar there.”

When asked if she would do another season of the Bravo/Peacock series, Marcille stated, “I would absolutely do a ‘Girls Trip’ again. Housewives are an entire culture and world in and of itself. One of the most fun things that I’ve ever done for housewives, honestly, is ‘Ultimate Girls Trip,’ because it brings women that come from all different walks of life.”

After that, the RHOA alum began discussing the relationships she’s formed thanks to the franchise. According to her, “We share this reality of ‘Real Housewives,’ but Vicky Gunvalson, I mean, she’s the OG of OC, and she’s out in LA, and I’m out here, and you get people from everywhere.”

She continued, “Dorinda, she’s one of my greatest friends now, and I would have never known her the way I do if not for ‘Ultimate Girls Trip.’ I mean, don’t get me wrong, it goes up, but ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ is a good time, so much so, you can’t even see our season. That’s how crazy it is.”

It’s worth noting that Andy Cohen has discussed the unaired season on a few occasions. Each time, he’s been hopeful that it will someday see the light of day.

‘All The Queen’s Men’ Is In Its Final Season

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Marcille’s scripted series, “All The Queen’s Men,” premiered on BET+ in September 2021. Since then, the show has moved to Paramount+ and is now in its fifth and final season. Season 5 began on June 10 and will have its midseason finale on July 22.

Currently, the dates for the second part of the season have not been announced. Per PEOPLE, the season’s description reads, “With Madam’s life hanging by a thread and the shooter still at large, the dancers of Eden are left shaken and uncertain.

As the focus for finding the gunman intensifies, opportunists seize the chaos as a chance to infiltrate and tear apart the lucrative empire Madam has poured blood, sweat, and tears into building.”

Marcille teased the season in her Us Weekly interview. She shared, “No one’s ready. When I tell you no one’s ready, it’s so serious. When I got my script for season 5, and the way we shoot, we shoot so fast, you have to know everything. They omitted the last two episodes, just so that I did not know. It’s that juicy; no one will see this coming a mile away.”