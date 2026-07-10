Jaime King Breaks Silence on Missing Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Actress Jaime King was notably absent from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden, but she insists there is no bad blood between the two. Swift is the godmother to King’s 10-year-old son, Leo.

Jaime King Explains Why She Missed the Wedding

King’s publicist released a statement to E! News on July 9 addressing her absence, saying, “The reason Jaime chose Taylor as Leo Thames’s godmother is that they both believe that being a godmother is a deeply personal and spiritual commitment that has nothing to do with public appearances.”

Her publicist went on to explain that Leo is still too young for an adult celebration and that King celebrated Swift’s marriage with him during his summer break from school. Swift has not publicly commented on King’s absence from the wedding.

Why Swift Became Leo’s Godmother

Getty Actress Jaime King, recording artist Lorde, and recording artist Taylor Swift attend the 2015 InStyle and Warner Bros. 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Taylor and Jaime formed a friendship in 2014 after meeting at a Golden Globes party. They grew close quickly, and within a year, Swift became Leo’s godmother. King has described Swift as “loving,” “giving,” and “generous.” She chose the pop superstar because Swift does “everything from her heart” and is “incredibly brave and authentic.” King said she knew her son would have an exceptional role model in Swift.

Other Celebrities Who Missed Swift’s Wedding

Swift’s Madison Square Garden wedding was a massive celebration with a reported 1,000 guests, though several high-profile names were absent, including former best friend Blake Lively, Prince William, the New York Knicks, and ex Harry Styles.

There were also plenty of surprise attendees. Hugh Grant made an unexpected appearance at the wedding, and many fans were surprised to learn that Swift became friends with the actor and his wife two years ago during the European leg of her Eras Tour.

Celebrity guests who attended included Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Bradley Cooper, Fergie, Sabrina Carpenter, Wayne Gretzky, Selena Gomez, Joseph Kahn, Steven Spielberg, and Kate Capshaw. Music legends Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac also performed during the celebration, delighting guests throughout the evening.

Inside Swift and Kelce’s Emotional Wedding Vows

Getty Singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs kiss during Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena.

Following the wedding, fans have been eager to learn more about the ceremony, especially the heartfelt vows the couple wrote for one another. Swift reportedly spoke about how, despite being a star athlete, Kelce always made time for the less popular kids and said she wished she had known someone like him in high school.

The couple also reportedly read nearly 20 minutes of vows from gold-bound books, with Swift even singing portions of hers, bringing many guests to tears. ABC’s George Stephanopoulos described the vows as “everything you would hope for: real, vulnerable, serious, and silly.”

While new details continue to emerge, Swift and Kelce’s wedding remains one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the Fourth of July weekend. The couple has intentionally kept much of the celebration private, but small glimpses of their special day continue to trickle out, keeping fans eagerly awaiting every new detail.