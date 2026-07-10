Spotted: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Return To Trusted Retreat for Honeymoon

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly chosen a familiar escape for their honeymoon, returning to the secluded Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana. As reported by the Daily Mail, the newlyweds wanted to enjoy their “newly married bubble” away from cameras before a much bigger trip planned later this month. Their choice also continues a quiet tradition that has become part of their relationship over the past two years.

Why This Retreat Keeps Drawing Them Back

According to the Daily Mail, Swift and Kelce have visited the Yellowstone Club several times during their relationship. Each visit has shared one important factor: the couple have managed to stay completely out of sight.

The exclusive private community has become one of the few places where they can truly relax. Despite multiple reported trips, not a single photograph of the pair inside the property has surfaced publicly.

The latest visit came just days after their July 3 wedding. The Daily Mail reported that the couple went to extraordinary lengths to protect their privacy. Their travel involved different planes and airports. The publication also claimed Swift’s private jet was used elsewhere before eventually making its way to Montana.

The Yellowstone Club has long attracted high-profile members. Bill Gates, Tom Brady and Mark Zuckerberg are among those linked to the exclusive resort. Membership reportedly requires buying property within the community, along with a substantial joining fee and annual dues.

A Honeymoon Built Around Privacy

Rather than choosing a tropical destination for their honeymoon, Swift and Kelce reportedly returned to a place that already holds special meaning.

According to the Daily Mail, they also spent Independence Day weekend there last year. Fans later noticed Kelce wearing a Yellowstone Club T-shirt during an episode of his New Heights podcast. It was one of the first clues that the couple had quietly visited the resort.

Their connection to Montana did not end there.

The Daily Mail also noted that the pair returned in March 2025. They reportedly spent time skiing and snow tubing with sports broadcasters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson. Fans only learned about the getaway months later.

Kelce eventually shared a series of Instagram photos from the trip. The post featured 13 pictures, a number Swift’s fans often associate with the singer. One image showed the smiling couple bundled up in the snow. Thompson later shared her own photo slideshow.

The repeated visits suggest the resort has become more than a luxury destination. It appears to be a place where the couple can simply spend time together without constant public attention.

A Bigger Honeymoon May Still Be Ahead

The Montana escape may only be the beginning of the couple’s honeymoon plans.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Swift and Kelce are expected to attend the wedding of New York Giants wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in California before setting off on a longer European vacation.

That timeline, however, leaves little room for an extended getaway.

Kelce is scheduled to report to Kansas City Chiefs training camp on July 29. According to the Daily Mail, that gives the newlyweds just 18 days after the California wedding to enjoy the rest of their honeymoon before football commitments begin.

Their honeymoon may eventually take them across Europe, but their first stop was somewhere much more familiar. If the reports are accurate, they chose the place where they have already created some of their happiest memories together before real life, and another NFL season, quickly calls them back.

While the newlyweds continue to keep much of their celebration private, one detail fans are especially eager to see is Taylor Swift’s wedding dress. The first official photos have yet to appear, with many expecting the singer to unveil them herself on Instagram when the time feels right.