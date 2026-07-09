Kelce Brothers Share Major Update on Taylor Swift Wedding Dress Photos

The wait for the Taylor Swift wedding dress photos reveal has taken another turn. Fans who have been hoping for their first look at the singer’s bridal style now know where the official photos will appear. The Kelce Brothers have shared an update confirming that Taylor Swift herself will decide when the world gets to see the gown.

Taylor Swift Wedding Dress Photos Will Come From Taylor’s Own Instagram

According to the Kelce Brothers’ Instagram post, a Dior spokesperson confirmed to The New York Times that the first wedding photos will come directly from Taylor’s own Instagram account.

“The first photos from the wedding will come straight from Taylor’s own Instagram,” the Dior representative said. However, there is still no confirmed date for the reveal. The spokesperson added, “We aren’t sure when that might be.”

The Taylor Swift wedding dress reveal has remained one of the biggest unanswered questions since her wedding to Travis Kelce. Fans have been waiting to see the Taylor Swift wedding dress and learn more about the design behind the highly anticipated bridal look.

The update means the Taylor Swift wedding dress will not be revealed through a magazine exclusive or a fashion house campaign. Instead, the singer will have full control over the moment she shares the images with her millions of followers.

Jonathan Anderson Shares Details About Designing the Gown

As reported in WWD, Dior creative director Jonathan Anderson recently opened up about creating the custom gown. He described working with Taylor as “a joy” and said the two became close friends during the process.

“It’s a joy to work with her,” Anderson said. “We became very good friends.”

The designer also explained that creating a wedding gown is an emotional experience. Anderson worked closely with Taylor’s longtime stylist Joseph Cassell and Dior’s Paris ateliers to bring the look together.

Jonathan Anderson’s work on the Taylor Swift wedding dress marked a major fashion moment. The gown was his first celebrity couture wedding creation for Dior after taking over as the brand’s creative director

A Historic Dior Fashion Moment

According to The New York Times, Swift wore Dior haute couture for the ceremony, while Kelce also wore a Dior look for the occasion. The couple’s wedding took place at Madison Square Garden, with close friends and family joining the celebration.

The newspaper reported that the gown itself remained a closely guarded secret during Dior’s couture show in Paris. Guests and fashion insiders were eager for details, but the brand kept the focus on Taylor’s own announcement.

The designer’s comments about the Taylor Swift wedding dress have given fans a small glimpse into the creative process, even though the final look has not been officially revealed.

Fans Are Still Waiting for Taylor’s Post

The mystery surrounding the gown continues, but the latest update has answered one important question. Fans now know that the official first look will come directly from Taylor Swift.

The singer has built a reputation for carefully planned announcements and major moments, making her eventual wedding post one of the most anticipated celebrity updates of the year.

Until Taylor decides to share the photos, the Taylor Swift wedding dress remains one of the most talked-about fashion secrets in entertainment.