Shirley Manson Issues Sincere Apology to Spice Girls Following ‘Reckless & Cruel’ Comments

Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson shared an apology to the Spice Girls after she critised them at the height of their success in the ’90s.

Yesterday, the Spice Girls celebrated the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough single “Wannabe.” Recently, Melanie C, also known as Sporty Spice, appeared on Louis Theroux’s podcast, who brought up the criticism she and her group members faced back in the day.

Theroux reminded Melanie that Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke once described the Spice Girls as “the Antichrist,” and Oasis singer Liam Gallagher said he’d “chin ‘em” if he “bumped” into them.

Meanwhile, Manson reportedly said: “I want them tarred and feathered. My wish is for the complete and utter deconstruction of the Spice Girls.”

Melanie laughed off the comments, stating: “You’ve got to love the 90s, hey?” She added: “We were probably everything they hated as we were the most commercial band ever.”

Garbage Star Shirley Manson Apologizes to Spice Girls

After the podcast went live, Manson took to the comments section of the clip uploaded to Theroux’s Instagram page to apologise to the group for what she once said.

“My name is Shirley Manson, and I feel terrible about what I said,” she wrote on Garbage’s official account.

“I believed that the band was entirely manufactured which in so many ways they were but I totally misjudged exactly what the Spice Girls did for an entire generation of very young girls. I realise now that my words were reckless and cruel and I wish I could take them back but I can’t. That’s life I suppose.”

She continued: “I learned an invaluable lesson which I have never forgotten. Empowerment comes in many forms. I was an idiot. And history has her last laugh at my expense.”

Manson praised Melanie, sending her “much love” and she is a “class act” performer.

Fans Praise ‘Classy’ Apology

Manson’s apology didn’t go unnoticed, racking up hundereds of likes and many replies from fans who appreciated her apology.

“Thank you Shirley!! I’ve always been a Garbage fan and a massive Spice Girls fan and never understood why it didn’t seem acceptable to be a fan of both. Girl Power all the way!” one user wrote.

“This healed my millennial heart!” another person shared.

“Classy and self-aware. We like it. I’m a definite fan of BOTH bands,” a third remarked.

“Takes a big person to admit they’re wrong, especially in public. Kudos to you – this is what growth and change look like people!” a fourth said.

“This means a lot, thank you,” a fifth fan added.

Victoria Beckham celebrates Spice Girls milestone

Yesterday, on July 8, Victoria Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, took to Instagram to honor the 30th anniversary of “Wannabe.”

Sharing two throwback pics of the group from the ’90s, Beckham wrote: “I can’t believe it’s been 30 years since Wannabe came out! The debut single that forever changed our lives… I’ll always be grateful to have been a part of that journey.”

“Thank you so much to our fans for all their love and support over all these years and to my @spicegirls sisters, I love you all so much!!!”