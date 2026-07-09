Tia Mowry, 48, Enjoys Desert Sun With Mini-Me Daughter & 35-Year-Old Boyfriend

Actress Tia Mowry has enjoyed a vacation with her lookalike daughter Cairo and her 35-year-old boyfriend Javon’e Williams.

The “Twitches” star went Instagram official with her new man in May, sharing a wholesome pic of the pair on the beach. Williams, who is a teacher, has continued to appear in more content from Mowry in recent days, and fans can’t get enough.

Just a few days ago, she celebrated her 48th birthday with close friends and Williams. In her caption, she wrote: “Feeling incredibly loved, deeply grateful and excited for everything this year has in store! Thanks for all the birthday wishes and to everyone who celebrated with me and made this day so special!”

Before Williams, Mowry started a family with fellow actor Cory Hardrict, whom she married in April 2008. They welcomed a son, Cree Taylor Hardrict, 15, in 2011 and later had a daughter, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, eight, in May 2018.

Tia Mowry ‘Under the Desert Sun’ with Daughter and Boyfriend

In an Instagram post shared yesterday, on July 8, Mowry uploaded a carousel that documented her trip away with Cairo and Williams.

In the first slide, Mowry and her mini-me daughter were captured standing on a large rock in the middle of a desert setting. The pair were all smiles as they were snapped in front of a beautiful sunset.

The following slide showed off some of their many activities, including visiting a film museum, a farm, and spending time in the pool.

Meanwhile, in other bits of content, Williams could be seen with Mowry as their relationship continues to blossom.

In a video clip, Williams filmed himself beside an outdoor tub, where Mowry walks up and cuddles him from behind. She also took a pic of him smiling as she was in the passenger seat of the car.

“A few days under the desert sun,” Mowry wrote in her caption, adding the sun and cactus emoji.

Fans Praise ‘Beautiful Moments’ Shared

As Mowry continues to share her new man with her 12.6 million followers, fans have been quick to praise her glowing relationship.

“Loving every moment you share! Thank ya!” one user wrote.

“I hope this last forever! You can truly tell through the photo he makes your heart smile!” another person shared.

“Cuteeee you have such a glow! You and your man are so cute! Also your daughter is cute too!” a third gushed.

“Happiness looks good on you!” a fourth said.

“Girl is living her best life,” a fifth fan shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Tia Shares Touching Family Tribute

Last month, Mowry honored Father’s Day with an emotional family tribute on Instagram.

Sharing photos of herself with her father, Timothy, and family photos with ex-husband Cory from throughout the years, Mowry wrote: “Looking through these photos, I’m reminded of how much family means to me.”

She continued: “Today I’m celebrating the fathers, grandfathers, brothers, sons, and father figures who show up with love, guidance, strength, and care. The ones who help shape our memories, our traditions, and the people we become. Fatherhood isn’t about perfection. It’s about presence.”

“Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and father figures who love deeply and lead with heart.”