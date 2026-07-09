‘Casino Royale,’ ‘Fantasy Island’ & Soap Actress Passes at 83 — Tributes Pour In

An actress known for her appearances in the fantasy drama television series “Fantasy Island,” the 1967 James Bond parody movie “Casino Royale,” soap opera “Knots Landing,” and several horror movies has passed away at the age of 83.

Canadian and English star Joanna Pettet was born in London, England, on November 16, 1942. She passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

Her friend, Pam DuBois, took to Facebook to announce the sad news of her passing.

DuBois captioned her post, ““Joe Joe” Jo Anna Pettet Nov.16 1942 – July 7,2026 What an honor to have shared in the journey of faith with so many who have been inspired by the Lord’s goodness. Thank you for being part of our ministry’s story and for walking in the light of His love. Pastor Mark Gaston and Evangelist Bernice Gaston Last Days Ministries Christian Center” ❤️ Farewell ❤️ Hollywood Lost An Angel “Heaven Gained Another Angel.”

Pettet played Mata Bond, the daughter of David Niven’s James Bond, in “Casino Royale.” In “Fantasy Island” she played three roles in a trio of episodes from 1980 until 1983. However, she is perhaps known best for her recurring role as Detective Janet Baines in “Knots Landing.”

However, her movie and television credits extended far beyond those roles.

Joanna Pettet Had an Extensive Filmography

Getty Joanna Pettet.

The on-screen career of Joanna Pettet began in 1961 and ended in 1990. She appeared in far more movies and television shows than the ones mentioned above.

Movie-wise, her credits included 1966’s ensemble drama “The Group,” 1967’s World War II mystery film “The Night of the Generals,” 1969’s historical comedy “The Best House in London,” 1974’s horror movie “Welcome to Arrow Beach,” 1978’s supernatural horror “The Evil,” 1982’s horror film “Double Exposure,” and 1987’s drama “Sweet Country.”

On television, her additional credits included soap opera “The Doctors,” crime drama “The Fugitive,” police drama “McCloud,” anthology crime drama series “Police Story,” romantic comedy-drama series “The Love Boat,” crime drama series “Charlie’s Angels,” musical series “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” action crime drama series “Knight Rider,” action-adventure series “The Fall Guy,” soap opera “Hotel,” and crime drama series “Murder, She Wrote.”

In the movie “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” she was portrayed by Rumer Willis (per IMDb). That’s because Pettet had lunch at the home of Sharon Tate a few hours before the members of the Manson Family murdered the pregnant star, which made her one of the last people to see Tate alive (per Express).

As news of Pettet’s passing began to circulate online, tributes also began pouring in for her.

Fans of Pettet Are ‘Saddened,’ ‘Wordless’ & ‘Troubled’ by Her Passing

Getty Joanna Pettet.

Social media is now awash with tributes to Joanna Pettet — not least on Pam DuBois’ Facebook post announcing her passing.

One Facebook user commented, “Wow…I am saddened to hear of this occurrence. Wordless and troubled. WOW…I am just thinking how Joanna’s lone appearance on The Fugitive series came the SAME NIGHT I was born.”

Another one said, “Oh Nooo, I Never knew her. We had exchanged a few texts some years ago. Sorry to hear the Sad news.”

On X, someone wrote, “Sad news that Joanna Pettet has died. She had that sixties allure that was so beguiling #rip.”

Someone else noted, “From her friend @PamDubois1957 comes the sad news that actress Joanna Pettet died yesterday at age 83. As an actress, often superb; as a person, of sterling character. RIP #joannapettet #ripjoannapettet #joannapettetrip.”

Pettet divorced from her only husband, actor Alex Cord, in 1989. The couple’s only son, Damien Cord, tragically passed away in 1995.

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to those closest to Joanna Pettet at this sad time. May she rest in eternal peace.

Joanna Pettet’s filmography and some personal info was courtesy of IMDb.