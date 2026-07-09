Black Sabbath Legend Shares Health Update Nearly a Year After Ozzy Osbourne’s Passing

Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward shared a health update, nearly a year after the death of his longtime bandmate, Ozzy Osbourne, prompting an outpouring of love and support from fans.

On Wednesday, the 78-year-old musician took to Instagram to share an update on his health. Ward revealed that he is now mostly confined to a wheelchair, but reassured fans that he is “not in retirement or ill or giving up.”

“Something New To Let You Know About. Dear Friends, Fans, Families, and people I’ve not met yet, I’m announcing today somewhat sadly but nonetheless truthfully, that I’ve reached a place where publicly more and more I need to use a wheelchair, mostly in airports, or public events,” Ward started off his lengthy post. “I can still walk, let there be no doubt, but I can’t walk very far without needing to rest, meaning I need to sit down.”

Black Sabbath Drummer Bill Ward Encourages Fans to Approach Him

Ward revealed that he began using a wheelchair about 18 months ago, primarily while traveling through airports. Despite his age and mobility challenges, the Black Sabbath icon said he still has what it takes behind the drums.

“I was a long distance walker, I’ve walked in many different parts of the world, and I’m still a drummer. I can still play pretty good for 78 years old,” Ward continued. “My talents and ambitions, and my unyielding need to be artful, and to play drums, is still as strong as it was so many years ago now.”

Ward clarified that he’s not planning on retiring soon despite his mobility issues.

“I’m just saying if you see me in a wheelchair, I’m just catching a ride, I’m not in retirement or ill or giving up, or any of those thoughts that ignite when we see people in wheelchairs,” he pointed out.

The Black Sabbath member also encouraged fans to come up and say hello if they see him in public.

“I’m making myself public and transparent about my new transport, and letting you know I’m OK,” he added. “If you see me in the airports or visiting friends in the music arenas or theatres say hi, I don’t bite, I’ll just look different, as pictured here. Much love to you all and I’ll keep rocking until I’m dead.”

Getty Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne and Bill Ward

Fans quickly took to the comments with supportive messages for Ward.

One fan wrote, “Those feet have been the backbone of heavy music for 57 years, they need and deserve a rest here and there.”

Another commented, “Sitting, standing, walking or drumming, you are one of the greatest of all time! Hope to see you at a show sometime soon again, legend!”

Someone shared, “You’ve redefined rock music sitting down behind the kit so sitting down and earning a well-deserved rest on the chair seems very appropriate.”

Ward’s health update comes nearly a year after his Black Sabbath bandmate, Ozzy Osbourne, passed away. The rockstar was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019 and died from an “acute myocardial infarction” and “out of hospital cardiac arrest” on July 22, 2025.