Jessica Alba, 45, Packs on PDA in Skimpy Bikini with Hunky 33-Year-Old Boyfriend

Actress Jessica Alba, 45, and her 33-year-old boyfriend 33-year-old Danny Ramirez have enjoyed a luxurious trip to Italy.

The “Honey” star married film producer Cash Warren in 2008, with whom she shares three children — daughters Honor, 18, and Haven, 15, and son Hayes, eight.

The pair split in 2025, and Alba has since moved on with fellow actor Ramirez.

As Alba and Ramirez’s relationship continues to blossom, the couple hasn’t been shy of sharing their love with everyone.

In an Instagram post shared nine hours ago, Alba documented their trip to Tuscany in Italy. In the first slide, she posed in a brown bikini set, where the top featured no straps and a gold sun across the middle.

Alba accessorized with a necklace and large sunglasses while rocking hoop earrings and small studs.

Her boyfriend went topless, showing off his muscular physique in just a pair of shorts. As they enjoyed the beautiful weather on a sun lounger, Ramirez packed on the PDA by kissing her shoulder for the wholesome selfie.

In a video clip, Alba appeared in the same bikini while showing off her stunning view of the sea. During their trip, the couple enjoyed delicious food, including plates of tomato and mozzarella, prosciutto, spaghetti, and meatballs.

While enjoying a meal out, Alba shared another selfie of Ramirez kissing her, this time on the cheek. Meanwhile, in another clip, the mom-of-three could be seen toasting with her man while relaxing on a boat.

Alba geotagged the upload with the five-star hotel resort Hotel Il Pellicano and wrote in her caption: “Ciao, Italy.”

Fans Praise ‘Amazing and Happy’ Jessica Alba

After sharing her luxurious getaway with her 21.9 million followers, fans of Alba rushed to the comments section to offer their praise.

“I ship this SO HARD!” one user wrote.

“I’m loving this era of your life!!!” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Looking happy and in love,” a third remarked.

“Italy is always a good choice,” a fourth said.

“You look amazing and happy. Enjoy your vacation,” a fifth fan added.

Jessica Alba ‘Controls’ her Relationship Through Social Media

Alba has been dating Ramirez since July 2025 and opened up to ELLE earlier this year about her understanding of love.

“It’s not always a movie or a rom-com. Sometimes love is just sitting there when someone’s not feeling well and rubbing their head, or just allowing someone to rage and giving them space. But still being there and knowing that nothing they can do can push you away,” she said.

Due to her high-profile status, Alba also revealed how she can “protect” her relationships in the public eye.

“I can’t control [that] everyone has a camera now and the ability to [record] you. You kind of feel like you’re in the zoo when you’re out in the wild. The one thing I’ve been able to do is try and control the narrative as much as possible through my own social media. I found that’s the only place where I feel like I have control over the narrative of how my life shows up,” she explained.

“Now, mind you, it’s edited and curated, but it just feels less chaotic than other people’s versions of who I might be that don’t know me. You also just can’t care so much about exterior people who don’t know you deeply or care for you deeply. You have to take everything with a grain of salt, the ups and the downs of people’s perceptions.”