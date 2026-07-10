Susan Boyle ‘Heartbroken’ in Emotional Tribute to Bonnie Tyler

Former “America’s Got Talent” contestant Susan Boyle has paid a heartfelt tribute to singer Bonnie Tyler after she died at the age of 75.

Yesterday, on July 9, Tyler’s family confirmed that the “Holding Out for a Hero” hitmaker had passed away peacefully following her recent stay in the hospital. She was previously described as seriously ill and briefly placed into an induced coma.

In a family statement shared to her official Facebook page, they wrote: “Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for.”

They added: “We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy.”

Susan Boyle Shares Tribute to Bonnie Tyler

Since her passing, many famous faces have paid tribute to Tyler during this sad time, including Susan Boyle, who had met her several times.

“Bonnie, I will forever hold dear our time together at the Vatican. You became an instant friend, like I had always known you. Your personality matched your voice, one of a kind,” she wrote.

“I am heartbroken we won’t be seeing you in August. Sending love and prayers to Robert, your loved ones and all your fans around the world. Rest in eternal peace, Bonnie.”

To accompany the emotional post, Boyle attached photos with Tyler throughout the years. In the first slide, the pair looked glam at an event.

Boyle donned a floor-length dress with a shimmery silver pattern all over, while Tyler sported an all-black suit with heels.

Meanwhile, in a couple of other snapshots, they appeared at a fancy dinner, taking a group selfie at the table.

In the fourth slide, Tyler and Boyle were photographed with “American Idol” judge Lionel Richie.

Tributes Continue to Pour In

Boyle’s post certainly didn’t go unnoticed, racking up over 11,000 likes and over 100 comments within a matter of hours.

Many used the opportunity to also honor Tyler.

“God bless Bonnie. So sad, absolute legend. Lovely words Susan,” one user wrote.

“Thank you so much, Bonnie. Your voice shaped generations, marked my story, and will continue to live on in every song. Today I cry for your departure, but I celebrate the eternity of your talent. Rest in peace,” another person shared.

“Can only imagine what you two were like together, RIP Bonnie Tyler a true legend, and sorry for your loss Susan,” a third person remarked.

“Hey Susan, I only met Bonnie once but I totally agree with you, she was lovely and made you feel like you had known each other forever. Along with her amazing voice,” a fourth said.

Did Bonnie Tyler Have Children?

Tyler left behind her husband, Robert Sullivan, whom she married in 1973, but did not have any children.

In a 2012 interview with The Guardian, she opened up about wanting to become a mother and suffering a miscarriage.

“We didn’t get to have our own family,” she said, adding: “What happened was that when we got married, we said we’d wait seven years before starting our own, but by that time, my career was massive. We put it off and put it off until I was 39 and he was 41.”

“I suddenly felt maternal then, so it just felt the right time. I got pregnant very quickly, but after two and a half months, I miscarried, which was bloody awful at the time. We tried again, but after two years nothing had happened, so we just thought it wasn’t meant to be.”