Adrienne Bailon & Mini-Me Son are Totally Adorable Ahead of South African Vacation

Singer and actress Adrienne Bailon is ready for her South African vacation and she’s taking her mini-me son with her.

The 42-year-old, who found fame in girl group 3LW in 2000, has since become a staple on television, starring in the hit Disney Channel show “That’s So Raven” and the Original Movie series “The Cheetah Girls.”

Between 2013 and 2022, she was a co-host on “The Real” and competed on “The Masked Singer” in 2019 for Season 2, starring as Flamingo and finishing in third place.

In her personal life, Bailon has been married to fellow singer Israel Houghton since 2016. From his previous marriage, he has four children. With Bailon, they welcomed a son, Ever James, three, via surrogate, in 2022.

Adrienne Bailon and 3-Year-Old Son in Adorable Snaps

In an Instagram post shared today, on July 10, Bailon documented her flight to Cape Town, South Africa, with her son.

In the first slide, the pair were captured resting on the plane. Bailon and Ever were wrapped up with a blanket as they enjoyed a deep sleep.

In the following slide, a note written on a piece of paper read “I love you so much!” Meanwhile, in other snapshots, Ever was photographed enjoying his flight while wearing headphones.

After arriving in South Africa, Bailon attached pics of the country’s stunning landscapes and a make-up free selfie in the mirror of herself wearing a robe.

“A cancelled flight & many hrs later… We’ve arrived! We love you South Africa,” the “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right)” hitmaker wrote in her caption, adding the South African flag and white heart emoji.

It was recently announced that a fourth movie from “The Cheetah Girls” has been greenlit by Disney and will take place in Africa. However, it is unknown whether Bailon is currently filming for the movie yet.

Adrienne’s Son Referred to as Her ‘Twin’

Sharing the update with her 5.5 million followers, Bailon’s followers rushed to the comments to offer their support.

“Yaaaaass my favourite lady is in the country. Have a fabulous time Adrienne, we love you,” one user wrote.

“So happy to hear you made it safe and sound,” another person shared.

“Welcome babes!! Hope your stay in my country is magical. Love seeing you bare faced,” a third remarked.

“Your twin,” a fourth added, referring to her son.

“Enjoy it girl! South Africa is sooo beautiful!” fellow 3LW member Naturi Naughton-Lewis said.

Adrienne on Balancing Work With Motherhood

With an in-demand career and a toddler son to raise, Bailon revealed to PEOPLE last May that she’s had to make some adjustments in her life.

“I’m so grateful that since moving back to New York, I am surrounded by family and I’m so grateful that literally my mom is 10 minutes away, my sister is the same,” she told the outlet.

“So I’m so grateful for a village and not just a village, but I also have a lot of other moms in my circle that I’m learning from every day.”