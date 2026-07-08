Raven-Symoné Returns for Disney’s New ‘Cheetah Girls’ Movie

Cheetah sisters, it’s finally happening.

More than two decades after “The Cheetah Girls” first premiered on Disney Channel, Disney is officially bringing the beloved franchise back with a brand-new movie, “The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen,” set to debut on both Disney Channel and Disney+.

Raven-Symoné even teased the big reveal before the official announcement, posting a video on Instagram with the caption, “It’s happening, and it’s CHEETAHLICIOUS!”

Fans immediately flooded the comments with excitement.

“OH MY GOD!!! It’s Actually Happening 🐆🔥🔥🔥🔥‼️,” one fan wrote.

“This is what we needed! 👏🏾😭,” another commented.

One longtime fan added, “You are a TRUE Amigas Cheetahs!!!!!”

Others were already hoping for a full reunion of the original group. “So happy it’s happening!! But I hope all four Cheetahs are making an appearance 🐆💖,” one commenter wrote.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, original franchise executive producer Debra Martin Chase is returning to produce the film, while Raven-Symoné will once again play Galleria and serve as an executive producer. Adrienne Bailon is returning as Chanel, Sabrina Bryan will make a special appearance as Dorinda, and Lynn Whitfield and Lori Alter are reprising their roles as Dorothea and Juanita.

A New Generation Takes the Spotlight

While familiar faces are returning, “The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen” will introduce a brand-new group of young stars to carry the franchise forward.

Leah Sava’ Jeffries has been cast as Faith, Galleria’s daughter, while Carmen Sanchez will play Dior, Chanel’s younger sister. Kaileen Chang joins the cast as Ruby, Sophie Lennon plays Brooklyn and South African newcomer Kamogelo Ramashala, who was discovered through Disney’s global casting search, will portray Kendi. Sophia Bush has also joined the film in a supporting role as Jennifré.

Per the synopsis, the story follows Galleria and Chanel as they travel to Africa with Faith and her three friends to volunteer at a wildlife sanctuary. Along the way, the girls test their friendships, discover their voices, work together to save the wildlife preserve and eventually take the stage as the new Cheetah Girls.

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The movie will once again be driven by music, just like the original trilogy, with production set to begin in South Africa this month.

Disney Kids & Family president Ayo Davis said the franchise’s core message remains unchanged.

“The Cheetah Girls has always been about friendship, music and empowering young people to use their voice,” Davis said. She added that the franchise connected with one generation of fans and continues to resonate today as Disney introduces a new cast to kids and families.

The film will be directed by Bille Woodruff, who also helmed the original movies. Kara Holden, Sarah Watson and Deborah Swisher wrote the screenplay, while Bailon also serves as a co-producer. Choreography will be handled by Kyle Hanagami, per The Hollywood Reporter.

One Original Cheetah Is Missing, For Now

Sabrina Bryan, Kiely Williams and Adrienne Bailon at the premiere of “The Cheetah Girls One World” on August 12, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Getty Images)

While many familiar faces are returning, one notable original Cheetah Girl is absent from the cast announcement.

According to Variety, Kiely Williams, who played Aqua in the original films, is not currently attached to “The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen.” Disney has not indicated whether she could join the project later, leaving some fans hopeful that all four original Cheetahs could eventually reunite onscreen.

The news also fulfills a tease Raven-Symoné made more than two years ago. During a March 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, she reflected on the franchise’s legacy, saying it “gave girl power, that gave fashion, that gave songs.” She also praised the way younger generations support one another and hinted she’d gladly return if given the chance.

“I’m very blessed to be a part of that and can’t wait to see what the future holds with that,” she said.

Now, fans finally know exactly what she meant.