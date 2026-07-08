Jonas Brothers Add Third Date to ‘Burning Up Tour All Over Again’ at MSG

The Jonas Brothers are in for a hot summer.

After overwhelming demand, the trio has added a third night to the “Burning Up Tour All Over Again,” bringing the run to Madison Square Garden on Aug. 20, 21 and 22.

Burning Up Forever

The Jonas Brothers announced the limited shows on the latest episode of their new iHeart podcast “Hey Jonas!”

In the episode, the band shares they were reflecting on their favorite concerts they ever played. Madison Square Garden repeatedly came into the conversation. The first time the band headlined the venue was on “The Burning Up Tour” in 2008.

“We thought, ‘What could we do to cap off what’s going to be an epic week for us?'” Nick said on the podcast.

The brothers will premiere Camp Rock 3 on Aug. 13 and be honored as Disney Legends on Aug. 16. They will wrap up the celebratory week with a three-night stand at MSG that reimagines the original 2008 tour.

Chase cardholders have early ticket access starting July 8. Artist presale starts tomorrow, July 9. General on-sale begins Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. ET.

Joe listed what he was most excited about for the upcoming shows, saying, “our stage design, wardrobe, revising certain songs and set lists, bringing this show back to life and just being in New York.”

Nick also commented on the show’s merch, saying it would be “fire.”

The band is encouraging fans attending the shows to wear red, in honor of the “red dress” lyric in “Burnin’ Up.”

“It’s going to be a sea of red, the Red Sea,” Nick joked.

The Jonas Brothers Ignite Disney Channel Nostalgia

Between the recent 20th anniversary celebration of “Hannah Montana,” Hilary Duff’s current tour and the Jonas Brothers’ recent endeavors, Disney Channel nostalgia is at an all-time high.

The upcoming August events will be a full-circle celebration of the Jonas Brothers’ journey from Disney Channel favorites to global superstars.

The brothers will kick of the festivities by returning to the world that helped launch their careers: “Camp Rock.” The band will be reuniting as Connect 3 and stepping behind the cameras to executive produce.

In third installment, Connect 3 returns to Camp Rock in search of an opener for their national tour, launching a competition among the new campers.

The movie was first announced last September. Demi Lovato is returning to executive produce, and Maria Canals-Barrera is reprising her role as Connie Torres.

In March, Disney announced the Jonas Brothers were a part of its Disney Legends Award Honorees for 2026.

The brothers will join Chris Berman, Jerry Bruckheimer, Susan Egan, Eric Goldberg, Anne Hathaway, Bob Iger, Kim Irvine, Dwayne Johnson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Tudyk as Disney Legends.

The ceremony will take place during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California on Aug. 16 at the Honda Center. Ryan Seacrest will host the ceremony, which will be available to stream on Disney Plus.

The event will be filled with tributes and unforgettable moments to honor the icons who have made a lasting impact on Disney.

Together with the MSG shows, longtime fans will get to revel in the Disney Channel nostalgia that defined their generation.