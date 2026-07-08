‘The Voice’ Season 30 Full Schedule Surfaces Online as Fans Await NBC Confirmation, Here’s What We Know

Fans may have gotten an early look at what “The Voice” Season 30 schedule will look like.

An updated listing on Futon Critic, an entertainment database that tracks television programming information and schedules, appears to reveal the rest of the season’s planned airing schedule. If it holds true, viewers can expect a mix of Monday and Tuesday night episodes before the competition wraps up in December.

Honestly, it’s worth noting that this schedule has not been confirmed by NBC, so things could change. Still, it seems like the listing offers a pretty good preview of what fans can expect over the next few months.

NBC Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine during Season 29, Episode 9 of “The Voice”

‘The Voice’ Season 30 Premiere Week is Officially Locked In

NBC has already confirmed that “The Voice” Season 30 will kick off with a three-night premiere event.

The season begins on Monday, September 21, with a two-hour premiere at 8:00pm ET. The competition continues on Tuesday, September 22, before wrapping up premiere week with another episode on Wednesday, September 23, both airing at 8:00pm ET.

According to Futon Critic’s listing, the schedule then shifts into a more traditional format.

Beginning September 28, the series is expected to primarily air on Mondays and Tuesdays in October. Yep, then it shifts to just Mondays with a few scheduling changes later in the fall. And episodes move to the 9:00pm ET timeslot after NBC’s fall lineup expands. The rest of the listing includes:

Monday, September 28 at 8:00pm ET (2 hours)

Monday, October 5 at 8:00pm ET (2 hours)

Tuesday, October 6 at 8:00pm ET (2 hours)

Monday, October 12 at 8:00pm ET (2 hours)

Tuesday, October 13 at 8:00pm ET (2 hours)

Monday, October 19 at 8:00pm ET (2 hours)

Monday, October 26 at 8:00pm ET (2 hours)

Monday, November 2 at 9:00pm ET (2 hours)

Monday, November 9 at 9:00pm ET (1 hour)

Monday, November 16 at 9:00pm ET (1 hour)

Monday, November 23 at 9:00pm ET (1 hour)

Monday, November 30 at 9:00pm ET (1 hour)

Monday, December 7 at 9:00pm ET (1 hour)

Tuesday, December 8 at 8:00pm ET (1 hour)

If the listing is accurate, the season will end with a two-hour finale on Monday, December 14, beginning at 9:00pm ET.

Again, only premiere week has been officially announced by NBC, so fans should treat the remaining dates as tentative until the network confirms them.

Season 30 is Bringing a Fresh Coaching Lineup

Even without the full schedule being official just yet, NBC has already revealed several major details about Season 30.

Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson are returning to the famous red chairs. Plus Queen Latifah and Riley Green will make their coaching debuts. Carson Daly is also back as host, continuing his longtime run with the series.

And a Live Nation press release revealed an exciting opportunity for this season’s champion. In addition to winning “The Voice,” the Season 30 winner will perform at the 2027 Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York. This gives the champion a chance to take the stage at one of the country’s biggest music festivals.

Honestly, that’s a pretty significant addition to the prize package. Winning the competition is already a life-changing moment, but performing at Governors Ball gives the new champion another major opportunity to introduce themselves to an even larger audience.

‘The Voice’ Fans Are Already Sharing Their Theories

While many fans are excited to see “The Voice” returning this fall, the rumored schedule has everyone asking questions. One predicted the shorter stretch of episodes later in the season could mean the competition follows a format similar to Season 28:

But on a different Reddit thread, others were focused less on the format itself and more on NBC’s scheduling strategy in recent years.

One viewer shared, “I’m a huge fan of The Voice… But, it’s confusing me… Season 28 and 29 are both in production pretty much during the same time,” to which a fan replied, “Yeah, they have been doing that for at least a few years now.“

Another commenter also said the quicker production schedule makes it harder for viewers to connect with the artists, writing:

We get it… scheduling can be difficult. And everyone wants to see find their favorites (and see them succeed).

Let’s be real; some fans clearly have concerns about how the show has been scheduled in recent years. At the same time, it seems like Season 30 is offering viewers plenty of reasons to tune in, including a fresh coaching lineup, a three-night premiere, and a unique performance opportunity for the winner at the 2027 Governors Ball Music Festival.

With premiere week officially on the calendar and what appears to be a full season schedule now circulating online, viewers won’t have to wait much longer before “The Voice” returns. Until NBC confirms the remaining dates, though, this is the clearest look (so far) at how Season 30 could unfold.