NBC Quietly Reshuffles Fall Schedule, Now 1 Long-Running Series Faces a Tough New Challenge

When NBC announced its fall 2026 schedule, one quiet change stood out and could have major implications for one of television’s longest-running dramas.

The network revealed that “Law & Order” season 26 and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” season 28 will premiere Thursday, October 8. But instead of leading the network’s signature Thursday lineup, the flagship “Law & Order” will move to the 10 p.m. ET timeslot, while “Law & Order: SVU” shifts into the coveted 9 p.m. ET hour. Both episodes will stream on Peacock the following day.

The scheduling change marks the first time since the original series returned in 2022 that “Law & Order” has aired this late in the evening.

NBC Reshuffles Its Iconic ‘Law & Order’ Thursday Lineup

NBC is keeping its successful franchise nights intact, with the “One Chicago” lineup continuing on Wednesdays and the “Law & Order” universe remaining on Thursdays.

However, moving the flagship series to 10 p.m. is one of the biggest scheduling adjustments the network has made in years.

The move comes after “Law & Order” was one of NBC’s final renewals for the 2026-27 television season.

The later hour has traditionally been considered a more difficult timeslot, with fewer scripted series finding long-term success there.

‘Law & Order’ Faces a New Ratings Challenge

Although a 10 p.m. start presents new challenges, several successful dramas have proven viewers will stay up for the right show.

Series such as “Chicago P.D.,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and the former CBS hit “Blue Bloods” all built loyal audiences despite later start times.

For “Law & Order,” however, maintaining momentum may require additional support from the larger Dick Wolf universe.

Crossovers with “Law & Order: SVU” have consistently attracted strong viewer interest, and larger franchise events involving the “One Chicago” series have previously boosted ratings across multiple shows.

NBC has used crossover programming successfully in the past, and similar events could help introduce new viewers to the flagship drama in its new home.

New Season Brings Familiar Faces and New Characters

Season 26 will continue building on changes introduced during the previous season’s milestone, including the arrival of detective Theo Walker, played by David Ajala.

Speaking with NBC Insider in November 2025, Ajala reflected on joining one of television’s most recognizable franchises.

“There’s something very, very special about being part of this franchise,” Ajala said.

He also described filming throughout New York City and interacting with longtime fans.

“[People] recognize the show, they recognize the actors, and it means a lot to them,” Ajala added.

NBC’s Fall Schedule Includes Several New Series

Beyond its Thursday crime lineup, NBC’s fall schedule features several additions.

The new comedy “Newlyweds,” starring Téa Leoni and Tim Daly, premieres on October 23 at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, following season 3 of “Happy’s Place.”

New drama “Line of Fire,” starring Peter Krause and Hope Davis, will close Monday nights at 10 p.m. behind “The Voice,” “St. Denis Medical,” and “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.”

Meanwhile, “Sunday Night Football” returns with a special season-opening game on Wednesday, September 9, before moving back to Sundays four days later.

NBC also confirmed that its previously announced scripted reboots, “The Rockford Files” and “Sunset P.I.,” will debut in early 2027.