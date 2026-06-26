Lisa Kudrow Packed ‘The Comeback’ With Clever ‘Friends’ References

Lisa Kudrow will probably always be Phoebe Buffay to millions of fans. That’s exactly why “Friends” references in “The Comeback” Season 3 feel so much fun.

According to CinemaBlend, Kudrow’s worlds collided in the latest episode when Valerie Cherish stumbled into an unmistakable “Friends” reference. In fact, the latest and final season has quietly packed in several nods to the iconic sitcom, with some more obvious than others.

The references feel especially fitting given the history of “The Comeback.” According to Seven Days, Kudrow co-created the comedy with Michael Patrick King, and the series first premiered in 2005, just one year after “Friends” ended. After returning in 2014, it has now come back for a third and final season more than a decade later.

Here are the “Friends” references fans have spotted in the third and final season of “The Comeback” so far.

The Most Obvious of the “Friends” References: The Stage 24 Plaque

According to CinemaBlend, the biggest callback comes when Valerie arrives at Warner Bros.’ famous Stage 24 to film her new sitcom, “How’s That?!”

Looking at the plaque outside the soundstage, she proudly says, “Look at all these legendary movies!… now ‘How’s That?!’ can be the big TV hit for Stage 24.”

As Valerie walks away, the camera reveals what she missed. Listed on the plaque is “Friends,” which famously filmed on that very stage.

Kudrow said they couldn’t resist the joke.

“Couldn’t help it,” she said. “We were shooting on the ‘Friends’ stage.”

Valerie Almost Says “Friends”

The previous episode featured an even sneakier reference.

According to CinemaBlend, Valerie explains that the now late director James Burrows worked on her last sitcom before listing some of his famous shows.

“If it were up to his agent, Jimmy wouldn’t have done ‘Cheers.’ Right? Or ‘Will & Grace.’ Or ‘Frasier,’ or Frie-“

Before she can finish the word, she’s interrupted.

Series co-creator Michael Patrick King later revealed that was exactly the point.

“We were mostly interested in how close we could get to Valerie actually saying the word ‘Frie-,'” he said. “It was her saying ‘Frie-‘ and then Abbi Jacobsen goes, ‘Too much talking,’ just as she’s about to.”

Lisa Kudrow’s Son Returns to the “Friends” Stage

Some of the season’s sweetest “Friends” references happened behind the scenes.

According to Nine, Julian Murray Stern appears in the new season of “The Comeback,” more than 27 years after his mother was pregnant with him while filming “Friends.” Kudrow’s real-life pregnancy was famously written into the sitcom, with Phoebe becoming a surrogate for her brother’s triplets.

Returning to the same Stage 24 soundstage with her now-grown son made the experience especially emotional.

“It was really thrilling,” Kudrow said.

“We’re on Stage 24, and I have a picture of him at two years old in the craft service kitchen washing his hands and then there he is, back and acting. Oh my God.”

She added that acting alongside him “was heaven.”

Is Ella Stiller’s Casting Another Subtle “Friends” Reference?

This one hasn’t been confirmed, but fans have noticed it.

According to CinemaBlend, Ella Stiller plays Valerie’s Gen Z social media manager, Patience.

Her parents, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, both memorably guest-starred on “Friends.” That makes Ella’s casting feel like perhaps another quiet “Friends” reference for longtime fans.

Twins and Triplets

Another possible “Friends” reference involves actor Matt Cook.

According to CinemaBlend, Cook plays Petey P, an actor portraying triplets on “How’s That?!.” Vulture notes he previously appeared in Season 2 as a different character, Ivan, who is later revealed to have been Petey’s twin brother.

The twin-and-triplet connection hasn’t been confirmed as a deliberate “Friends” reference. However, fans have pointed out the similarities to Phoebe’s twin sister, Ursula, and Phoebe’s memorable surrogate pregnancy, when she gave birth to triplets.

Lisa Kudrow Never Shied Away From “Friends”

Even after decades of other roles, Kudrow says she’s never felt the need to distance herself from Phoebe.

According to CinemaBlend, she told CBS Sunday Morning, “I never went through that period of, ‘No, no, I don’t want to talk about ‘Friends.””

She summed it up simply: “‘Friends’ gave me everything. It just did.”

Tom Selleck, who played Dr. Richard Burke on “Friends,” has also reflected on how the sitcom continues to resonate with fans long after its original run, with his role remaining one of the most enduring among the show’s guest stars.

It is this attitude that makes all of these little hidden “Friends” references feel even more meaningful. Rather than running from the sitcom that made her famous, Kudrow and “The Comeback” are ready to celebrate it.