Orlando Bloom’s Ex Just Changed Thousands of People’s Lives With a $550 Million Good Deed

While Miranda Kerr was previously married to Orlando Bloom, fans will surely be aware of the fact that she’s now with Evan Spiegel. Together, the billionaire Snap Chief Executive and former Victoria’s Secret model like to put their money to good use by doing things like paying off student loans and supporting L.A.’s fire recovery efforts.

Now, the couple has changed the lives of thousands of people thanks to a $550 million good deed.

Spiegel and Kerr “have helped pay off $550 million in medical debt for more than 261,000 Californians,” the Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday, June 25. “The couple made a multimillion-dollar donation to Undue Medical Debt, a nonprofit that provides debt relief to people in financial need.”

Miranda Revealed Why They ‘Wanted to Support This Effort’

Getty Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr

“We are so excited because we are announcing a partnership with Undue Medical Debt to relieve over half a billion dollars of unpaid medical debt for more than 250,000 Californians,” Spiegel explained in a new video that was shared in an Instagram post by Undue Medical Debt.

Kerr added, “When someone you love is sick, all you want to do is focus on helping them get better. That’s why we wanted to support this effort to help relieve medical debt, so families can focus on caring for their loved ones and really supporting their healing.”

“$550 million in medical debt. Gone. ❤️,” reads the caption of the post. “When people are facing health challenges, lifting the burden of medical debt can make all the difference.”

“Thanks to the support of @evanspiegel and @mirandakerr, more than $550 million in medical debt has been relieved for over 260,000 Californians,” the caption continued. “If you receive a letter letting you know your medical debt has been erased, it’s real.”

The post prompted plenty of comments, with one person writing, “You’re a wonderful couple. I love Miranda Kerr, she’s so beautiful inside out. ❤️”

“Wow ❤️👏 now this is the right way to use extreme wealth,” another social media user added.

A third person wrote, “Kind hearted people making an impact in the lives of others! This is generational impact and service to humanity and society.”

How Does Undue Medical Debt Work and Who Qualifies?

If Undue Medical Debt has piqued your interest, then you’ll surely want to know that “[t]he organization acquires medical debt in bulk from hospitals, physician groups, collection agencies and other groups for a fraction of the cost,” the Los Angeles Times explained while also noting that “[e]very $10 donated to Undue Medical Debt relieves an average of $1,000 in medical debt.”

The Times also mentioned that “[i]ndividuals can’t request debt relief because the nonprofit acquires bundled debt for thousands of people at once;” however, points out that “[t]hose who qualify for debt relief either earn at or below 400% of the federal poverty level or have medical debt that is more than 5% of their income, the nonprofit says on its website.”

As it stands, the Times reports that “Undue Medical Debt said it’s abolished more than $40 billion of medical debt in all 50 states.”