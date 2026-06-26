Fox News Anchor Sean Hannity Shares Health Update After Viewers Express Concern

Fox News anchor Sean Hannity is clearing the air following viewers’ concerns over his on-air appearance.

The TV personality, 64, hosted his primetime show on Tuesday, June 23, and worried fans quickly noticed his “puffy face” and “raspy voice.”

On Wednesday, June 24, Hannity took to social media to share an update on his health and reveal his diagnosis.

“Thanks to everyone who has checked in. I’ve already addressed this several times on my radio show, but while training, I developed a painful pinched nerve in my neck,” Hannity wrote on X. “My doctor put me on prednisone to reduce the inflammation, and while it’s helping, it led to laryngitis and some puffiness, which is normal for this medication.”

The news anchor continued, “I’m fine, recovering well, and still training, but apparently, a few weeks of prednisone has generated more social media commentary than 30 years of ratings success.”

Fox News Anchor Sean Hannity Opens Up About His Health

Hannity also thanked everyone for their concern and assured them that he was doing okay.

“I appreciate all the concern and well wishes—including from members of the left-wing media,” he continued. “Sorry to disappoint them, but a pinched nerve, a raspy voice, and a puffy face aren’t taking me out anytime soon.”

Hannity previously opened up about his health on the June 17 episode of “The Sean Hannity Show.”

“I actually went to a doctor, and what he said is I had a bad sinus infection, which led to laryngitis, and I didn’t wanna take this crappy medicine called prednisone, and so he just said to ride it out, don’t worry about it, you’re not hurting your vocal cords at all,” he revealed.

Hannity admitted that he tried to avoid the medication whenever possible because “it’s just annoying.”

“And the usual course of action is to take something like prednisone, which is a horrible medicine — the worst ever — that flushes your face, makes you bloated, hungry, irritable, and you know, ravenous for any food you can put in your stomach,” Hannity explained.

Hannity was forced to contemplate his stance when staff noticed he “sounded like crap” during the previous episode.

“The five-minute interim between the time I finished the podcast and the time I actually got on the air, [my throat] closed completely and it didn’t open until I started really talking and interviewing the vice president,” he added.

Concerned Viewers React

Getty Fox News Anchor Sean Hannity

Meanwhile, several concerned viewers shared their thoughts about Hannity’s health condition.

Someone pointed out, “I saw this and was concerned. Prednisone steroid has been known to increase one’s appetite as well. Hope he has an easy recovery.”

Another commented, “Prednisone side effect is fluid retention even at low dose of 5 or 10 milligrams. This is why he’s gaining weight.”

A worried viewer added, “I just hope and pray that whatever is wrong with Sean, he will have a speedy recovery and healing.”

Another added, “Prednisone saves lives, but has some unpleasant side effects, including puffy face and fluid retention. Be well, Hannity.”