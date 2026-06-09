4 Shows Fox Has Said Are Not Returning, Including a Popular Talk Show

Fox has finalized its 2026–2027 TV lineup following a wave of renewal and cancellation announcements.

Although many of the network’s biggest titles remain intact, four shows have been cut from the lineup.

Here’s a look at which Fox shows have been canceled in 2026 so far.

‘Sherri’

In February, Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury confirmed that the syndicated talk show “Sherri” has been canceled after four seasons.

“This decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production – which has found strong creative momentum this season – or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd,” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms.”

Host Sherri Shepherd addressed the cancellation at the time and said that she was “not ready to throw in the towel on this show just yet.”

“I want to be clear: I’m not ready to throw in the towel on this show just yet. I’m not. I’m not,” Shepherd said in an episode of “Sherri.” “We’re gonna be airing episodes all through the fall. And we’re going to continue to fight to keep this show alive in some way, shape, or form. If anybody knows me, they know I’m a fighter. I don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like, but I promise, I am going to continue to spread joy.”

“Sherri” aired its last episode on May 21, 2026.

‘Going Dutch’

Also not making a comeback on Fox is “Going Dutch.” The comedy series was canceled after two seasons and aired its final episode on April 23.

While the network has not released an official reason for the cancellation, Deadline reported that it was due to the show being the “lowest-rated entertainment program on the network.”

“Going Dutch” director Kimmy Gatewood reacted to the sitcom’s cancellation on Instagram. “The amount of comedy talent on this show was immense — writers, directors, cast! Icons! And all nice people to boot,” Gatewood wrote in a post.

‘The Snake’

After one season, “The Snake” has been officially canceled. Hosted by Australian stand-up comedian Jim Jefferies, the social experiment series was canceled in May 2026 alongside “So You Think You Can Dance.”

“The Snake” premiered in June 2025 and followed 15 contestants from various professions competing to become that week’s “snake,” the player who decides who stays and who is eliminated through a series of challenges.

‘So You Think You Can Dance’

“So You Think You Can Dance,” which hasn’t aired since May 2024, is not returning to Fox any time soon.

Fox Television Network president Michael Thorn confirmed the news last month, acknowledging the show’s history with the network.

“It’s obviously a really important show in the history of Fox, but right now there’s no plans to order another season,” Thorn told Deadline. “We’ve had conversations about it, but nothing formal.”

“So You Think You Can Dance” debuted in 2005 and ran for 18 seasons. The most recent judges on the show include JoJo Siwa, Allison Holker, and Maksim Chmerkovski.