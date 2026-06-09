‘Sex and the City’ Star Debuts Fully Gray Hair and Looks Incredible

While Sarah Jessica Parker has already embraced her fabulous gray hair, the same can now be said about her former “Sex and the City” co-star and onscreen love interest, John Corbett.

That’s right, the popular actor who played Aidan on the hit series has let his hair grow out and is now showing off a mane that is both a little longer and totally silver.

John Corbett ‘Has Gone Full Silver Fox’

In a video shared on Instagram by the Shania Twain Foundation that focused on the organization’s charitable event, fans could see “that Corbett has gone full Silver Fox,” according to Parade. “With long, gray hair and a gray mustache, the handsome actor opened up to the camera about a fun event. No matter what he does with his hair, Corbett is looking good!”

Getty John Corbett and Bo Derek

Corbett was attending the event with his wife, Bo Derek, and took time to pose with the host, Shania Twain.

While Derek looked lovely in a gold top and white pants, Twain opted for a chic white jacket. As for Corbett, he looked both cool and casual in a blue and black plaid shirt, as well as a leather jacket and jeans.

Getty Bo Derek, John Corbett and Shania Twain

As for the event, the celebs were there to support the Shania Twain rose ceremony, which was taking place at No Vacancy in Los Angeles.

What is a Shania Twain rose? Well, it’s “[a] rose with purpose 💗 The Official Shania Twain Rose was personally selected by Shania as a meaningful way to connect something timeless with a mission rooted in compassion and impact,” the Shania Twain Foundation explained in an Instagram post that was shared in May.

The post continued by noting that “[w]ith its delicate pink and yellow blooms, light fragrance and elegant shape, it’s truly special, and a portion of every plant sold benefits the Shania Twain Foundation.”

John & Bo Have Attended Other Events Together In Recent Years

Getty Bo Derek and John Corbett

If you’re charmed by Corbett and Derek’s recent appearance, then you may like to know that they “have a true Hollywood love story,” People noted. “The pair met in 2002, when Corbett’s agent set him up with Derek as his date to the Academy Awards, and they instantly hit it off. … Though the couple had publicly stated that they didn’t plan to marry, Corbett and Derek had an intimate wedding in 2020 after nearly 20 years together.”

These days, they occasionally pop up together at industry events, surely to the delight of both of their fans.

For instance, check them out (above) at the 41st annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival: Montecito Award honoring Stellan Skarsgård in Santa Barbara, California, this past February.

Getty Bo Derek and John Corbett

The duo also appeared at the “And Just Like That” Season 3 Photo Call in New York City on May 21, 2025.

Getty Bo Derek and John Corbett

On January 29, 2024, the couple was spotted at the Lambertz Monday Night in Cologne, Germany.

Getty Bo Derek and John Corbett

Derek and Corbett also made a date of it while attending the world premiere of Apple TV+’s “Masters Of The Air” in Los Angeles, on January 10, 2024.