NBC Renews Hit Series With Over 36 Million Views — Superstar Host Returning

NBC has officially greenlit a second season of its hit wildlife series, “The Americas.”

The network confirmed that Season 2 of the nature docuseries is currently in production, with Tom Hanks set to reprise his role as the series’ narrator.

“The Americas” will once again take viewers on a breathtaking journey through North and South America, showcasing the continents’ stunning landscapes, extraordinary wildlife, and some of the world’s most iconic natural wonders.

NBC Greenlights ‘The Americas’ Season 2

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In a statement, NBC’s Executive Vice President of Unscripted Programming, Sharon Vuong, expressed excitement about “The Americas” Season 2.

“We’re thrilled to bring ‘The Americas’ back into viewers’ homes, taking them on a journey that reveals even more of the extraordinary worlds, iconic landscapes and remarkable wildlife that make North and South America so compelling — all while blending breathtaking scale, discovery, humor and heart,” Vuong said. “With Tom Hanks’ distinctive voice behind the awe-inspiring visuals and with our partners at UTAS and BBC Studios Natural History Unit, season two is poised to deliver even further on the series’ commitment to unique storytelling and bold explorations of the natural world.”

Meanwhile, Creative Director of BBC Studios Natural History Unit Mike Gunton added, “Working on ‘The Americas’ was absolutely exhilarating – being able to bring the breathtaking landscapes and unique wildlife of this extraordinary ‘super-continent’ to life was a truly inspiring experience. There are so many more stories to tell and places to explore – we can’t wait to get started on [season] two. We’re thrilled to continue our exciting partnership with NBC and Universal Television Alternative Studio, and of course, having Tom Hanks back on board again is the icing on the cake.”

In February 2025, Gunton described Hanks as “one of the greatest storytellers.”

“He is the voice of America. He’s a great equalizer and a great connector,” he told NBC Insider. “One of the things that we wanted to do — and I think he absolutely loved — was this idea that nature doesn’t see national boundaries, or country boundaries. It’s all interconnected.”

“The Americas” Season 1 ranked as the number one most-watched new alternative show of the 2024-25 season and reached over 36 million viewers.

When Will ‘The Americas’ Season 2 Premiere?

So far, “The Americas” Season 2 has no official premiere date, but NBC is reportedly aiming for a 2028 release.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy special episodes leading up to the newest season.

NBC is set to air “The Americas: A Wild 250th” on July 2 at 9:00 pm ET/PT and the next day on Peacock.

The special episode is described as the perfect way to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday, “showcasing iconic American species whose deep connection to the land and the nation’s history have left an indelible mark on the country. From the majestic bald eagle to fearless bison and clever sea lions, each animal reflects a brave American spirit worth honoring.”

“The Americas: Mother’s Day” special has also been announced to premiere in 2027.