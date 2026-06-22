See Orlando Bloom In ‘Full Dad Mode’ In New Photos & Videos With His Kids

While Orlando Bloom has a range of Hollywood projects in the works, he’s sure to still spend quality time with his kids whenever possible.

For those who aren’t aware, Orlando has two children. He shares son Flynn, 15, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, and daughter Daisy, 5, with his ex-fiancée Katy Perry. And, although, as People notes, the famous father “tends to be fairly private about his kids’ lives,” he does occasionally share glimpses at his time with Flynn and Daisy.

In fact, he’s just shared a post featuring himself and his children indulging in various activities and adventures.

Orlando Has Been Making Memories With His Children

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Orlando took to Instagram on Friday, June 19, to share a collection of videos and photos of himself, Flynn, Daisy and their dog, Biggie Smalls.

The actor “starts his new Instagram post off with a seaside clip of himself and daughter Daisy (along with their dog) playing on a sandy beach and running into the water,” according to Parade. “But the family fun doesn’t end there. Bloom also posted photos of himself and his daughter camping in a tent on top of his truck, as well as a nighttime snapshot of a daddy-Daisy outdoor adventure.”

Parade also notes that “[o]ne of the best parts of this cute family carousel is a mini video of Daisy riding her bike. … As the five-year-old pedals down the street, Bloom goes into full dad mode, saying, ‘Okay, you’re going to see a few turns around here. Okay, slow. Remember you’re gonna lean, look into the corner. That’s right. Looking into the corner.'”

Beyond that, Orlando popped in a video that showed him using a silly filter while telling Daisy he’ll be home soon to see her, a clip of her cruising like a little racecar driver, an image of Flynn getting a beverage and other peeks into the family’s recent time together.

Of course, “[e]ven though the celebrity parent posted pics of his kids, he deliberately did not show either child’s face,” Parade pointed out. “The videos of Daisy and the snapshots of Flynn are taken strategically to conceal their identities,” while the star “also uses a heart emoji to hide his daughter’s face in a few of the photos.”

Orlando Has Opened Up About Spending Time With His Kids

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When it comes to how Orlando likes to spend time with Flynn and Daisy, he addressed that during an interview with UNICEF in June 2024, saying that his favorite thing to do with them “is to go for a walk.”

“We would go treasure-trash picking,” he added. “Sometimes, you know, you go beachcombing and you pick up shells or glass bottle parts. And sometimes we would even make things out of the trash because it would be kind of beautiful and weird looking. And I love to play LEGO with my kids. Occasionally watch movies.”

Prior to that, he told People in November 2021, that doing things with his kids during “family outings” is his favorite way to spend time, saying, “We like to have experiences and shared experiences; anything from a pumpkin patch to a hike, to a beach, to a day at Disneyland, to a museum.”

In March 2024, Orlando again opened up to People about being with his son and daughter, saying, “Family time is, for me, a meal together. Sitting down at a table. It is going out on a walk or going on an adventure. It’s games, it’s play. It’s connection. It’s holding hands and hugging. And telling people you love them a lot.”