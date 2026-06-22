Beloved Richard E. Grant Performs Joyous Homage to ‘Brother’ Christopher Walken for Father’s Day

Much-loved Swazi-English actor and presenter Richard E. Grant celebrated Father’s Day 2026 in highly usual fashion, by performing a joyous homage to Christopher Walken at the behest of his daughter, casting director Olivia Grant.

Grant, 69, is a devoted father to Olivia, whom he shared with his late wife, voice coach Joan Washington. He also has a stepson named Tom.

After recently being asked by a fan if he and Walken were brothers, the “Withnail and I,” “Saltburn, “Doctor Who,” and “Loki” star took to social media to share his homage to the Academy Award-winning “Pulp Fiction” and “The Deer Hunter” actor.

Richard E. Grant Recreated Christopher Walken’s ‘Weapon of Choice’ Dance

On Father’s Day, Sunday, June 21, Richard E. Grant shared a fantastic and joyous video on his Instagram account with his 915,000 followers.

In the video, Grant wonderfully recreates the dance performed by Christopher Walken in the video for Fatboy Slim’s 2001 big beat single “Weapon of Choice.” In said music video, Walken dances around the lobby of the Marriott Hotel (now the L.A. Grand Hotel Downtown) in Los Angeles, California.

Grant performed his dance, at his daughter’s request, in his ample garden and around his beautiful home.

Grant captioned his post, “Our daughter @oliviagranted asked me to go a-prancing in comic homage to Christopher Walken for Father’s Day as I was recently asked if I was his brother! 😵‍💫😂🤣🕺🕺🕺🕺Thank you @officialfatboyslim.”

The star appeared to be having a fabulous time mimicking Walken’s dance, and he performed it to perfection.

His fans and followers (who included some famous faces) absolutely loved it, with many taking to the comments section to speak of their enjoyment in watching it.

Actress Hanna Waddingham commented, “YYYYYYYES THE GRAAAAANNNNNT!!!!!! Magnificent!……and endlessly watchable as always! 🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻 XXX”

Another actress, Martha Plimpton, wrote, “This is what the internet was built for. 🔥❤️”

Someone else said, “When I woke up I thought what would start Monday off perfectly. Richard E Grant channels Christopher Walken was exactly the right answer 😂. Well played sir!”

Finally, guitarist Davey Johnstone noted, “Now that’s freedom 🙌 love you Richard xo.”

Grant also posted a more traditional Father’s Day message on his Instagram account.

Grant Says His ‘GREATEST’ Role Is Being a Father

Richard E. Grant’s more traditional Father’s Day post was an image featuring four pictures of him with his daugther, Olivia Grant, over the years.

He captioned this one, “Father’s Day – GREATEST role of my Life is being Father to @oliviagranted.”

Grant tagged Olivia’s Instagram account in the caption.

Per IMDb, Olivia’s casting director role has seen her working on movies like 2025’s “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy,” “100 Nights of Hero,” and “Goodbye June.”

Grant’s followers loved his post about being a dad, with many again taking to the comments section.

One of them commented, “Happy Father’s Day and Grandfather’s Day, Richard ❤️❤️.”

Another one said, “I love your devotion to your daughter and late wife . Our families are certainly a blessing.”

Someone else wrote, “Happy Fathers day Richard. I hope you had a groovy time. Blessed be 💜🖤🐦‍⬛🐈‍⬛🪽🕊🙏✨️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🌿💜♾️.”

Finally, an Instagram user noted, “Happy Father’s Day. I’m sure Olivia feels blessed to have you as her dad.”

We sincerely hope Richard E. Grant had the most wonderful Father’s Day.

Richard E. Grant’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.