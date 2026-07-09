‘My Chosen Sister’ – Robin Antin Pays Tribute to ‘Party Rock Anthem’ Singer Lauren Bennett

Robin Antin opened up about the loss of Lauren Bennett in an emotional tribute to the singer she says was far more than a collaborator.

The “Pussycat Dolls” founder took to social media to honor Bennett, revealing the two had been “inseparable” since they first met when Bennett was 16 years old. Antin described her as her “beautiful best friend,” her chosen sister, and her creative partner.

Antin’s Heartbreaking Tribute

“We shared so much together, so many years of dreams, so many stages, and so many unforgettable moments that I will cherish forever,” Antin wrote in her statement. “While the world is now admiring your talent, I always admired your talent AND SPIRIT. You gave so much of yourself to everyone you loved. There will never be another Lauren Bennett.”

Antin also shared that she looks forward to sharing some of Lauren’s most iconic moments. “The stage was where she came alive. It was where she was completely herself. Lauren’s voice and her heart were tuly one of a kind, every performance reflected the joy, passion, and light she carried within her,” Antin’s tribute continued.

Fan support poured in on Antin’s Instagram post. “So sorry for your loss. I’ve not seen one bad word about her in life or after which speaks volumes. Sending love and healing. May she rest in peace xxx,” one commenter wrote.

“There will never be another Lauren Bennett,” Abigail Perl Balik, a producer, commented.

Remembering Lauren Bennett

While fans came to know Bennett, 36, for her powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence, Antin said she was fortunate enough to know who the British singer was behind the spotlight. Antin closed her tribute by thanking Bennett for decades of laughter, late-night adventures, and dreams. She wrote that Bennett left a mark on the world that will never fade, and a place in her heart that can never be filled.

Bennett got her start in music through “Paradiso Girls,” the group Antin formed years before Bennett’s career took off. She went on to join G.R.L in 2012, the girl group behind hits like “Ugly Heart” and the Pitbull collaboration “Wild Wild Love.” Bennett was also widely recognized for her guest vocals on LMFAO’s grand smash hit “Party Rock Anthem.” More recently, she’d branched off into solo material and formed a country-rock duo with her brother.

G.R.L. announced Bennett’s death earlier this week. In a post, they wrote, “Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us. We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved.”

Tributes have been pouring in from fans and collaborators since. Antin’s tribute hits particularly hard, as the two not only shared a close public life together, but close personal lives, too. It is always a particular shock when a public figure passes away so young.

“Above all, let’s honor Lauren with the grace, and compassion she deserves during this unimaginable time,” Antin wrote.