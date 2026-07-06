‘Party Rock Anthem’ Singer from LMFAO’s Chart-Topping Hit Passes Away at 37

Lauren Bennett, a member of the group “LMFAO” that rose to fame in the early 2010s for their massive hit song “Party Rock” has passed away at 37, her group G.R.L. announced on Instagram on Monday, July 6.

Bennett competed on the U.K. version of “The X Factor” in season 3, which aired in 2006.

Bennett collaborated with the group “LMFAO” on their massive 2011 hit song “Party Rock Anthem” from the album “Sorry for Party Rocking,” which was released in January of that year.

The death announcement, which was signed by Bennett’s fellow group members Emmalyn Estrada, Natasha Slayton, and Paula Van Oppen, said they were sharing the news “with great sadness” and called Bennett “our beloved Lauren.”

The message went on, “Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us. We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved.”

They told their friend to “rest peacefully” and promised, “You will always be in our hearts.”

The announcement did not address Bennett’s cause of death or share when it happened.

‘Party Rock Anthem’ Stayed at the Top of the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for 6 Weeks

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“Party Rock Anthem” was a massive hit that hit the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 on July 16, 2011, staying in that position for 6 weeks. It was also an international success, going on to peak at number 1 in 20 countries by the end of the summer.