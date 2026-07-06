‘Star Wars’ Icon Reveals Hilarious Reason He ‘Declined to Attend’ Taylor Swift’s Wedding

The wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce was a star-studded affair. In addition to performances from Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks, the A-list roster of guests included Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt, Steven Spielberg, Bradley Cooper, Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez and many more.

One celeb who was conspicuous by his absence was Mark Hamill, revered by “Star Wars” fans for his portrayal of farmboy-turned jedi Luke Skywalker.

Mark Hamill Explained His Absence from the Wedding

Hamill took to Instagram, where he posted a photo of the bride and groom sharing a tender moment.

“Congratulations to the newlyweds!” he wrote in the caption.

“I declined to attend the wedding for a variety of personal reasons,” he continued, “but mainly because I wasn’t invited.”

Mark Hamill Has Gained a Massive Social Media Following

Hamill’s hilarity may not have come through in the “Star Wars” movies, but it’s become a feature of his riotous social media posts.

That’s certainly reflected on Instagram, where the actor has amassed an impressive 6.1 million followers.

Among his funnier recent posts have been one declaring “Happy Father’s Day” alongside a photo of Darth Vader.

Another featured his Christmas gift: a pair of “Beavis and Butt-Head” socks.

The, of course, there was the time he spent a day in Hollywood standing on his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to see if anyone would notice.

Mark Hamill Has Come to Embrace His ‘Star Wars’ Past

Following the massive success of “Star Wars” and its sequels, Hamill attempted to put some distance between himself and Luke Skywalker.

As he recalled in an interview with NPR’s “Fresh Air,” he insisted on a specific wording for his biography when he appeared on Broadway.

“In the Playbill, in my bio, I listed all my theater credits, and at the end said, ‘He’s also known for a series of popular space movies,'” Hamill recalled.

His co-star, the late Carrie Fisher, however, thought he was being ridiculous. “She goes, ‘What’s the deal? … Get over yourself. You’re Luke Skywalker, I’m Princess Leia. Embrace it,'” Hamill added. “And I kind of saw what she meant.”

Mark Hamill Gravitated to Voice Acting — and it ‘Saved My Life’

In the years after “Star Wars,” Hamill’s career increasingly came to encompass voice acting. In fact, alongside Luke Skywalker his other best-known role is playing comic-book villain the Joker in several animated “Batman” projects.

“Voiceover saved my life,” he told “Fresh Air.” “When I got into it, I thought, where has this been all this time? I mean, first of all, a character actor is defined by the fact that you don’t see the actor, you see just the character. Well, voiceover does that for everyone, because you don’t see the actors. And what I’m telling you is since they cast with their ears, not their eyes, you get to play a huge range of characters that you wouldn’t get to play because you’re not physically right. I could play six-foot-two mafia enforcers. I could play a German professor. … If you can match the voice to what he looks like, you’re home free. And I just thought, this is spectacular. I mean, it’s the ultimate job. You don’t have to memorize. You can just read all the lines. They don’t care how you look. You can show up looking like hell.”