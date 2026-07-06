Will Ferrell Blows Michelle Obama Away with His Son’s Incredible Talent

It should go without saying that Will Ferrell is one of the most successful alumni from Saturday Night Live ever. After portraying legendary SNL characters like Craig Buchanan and his take on George W. Bush, Ferrell went on to star in instantly classic comedies such as Elf, Anchorman, and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. With that being said, it would be a mistake to assume Will is the only talented Ferrell in the family.

Will stopped by a recent episode of IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson, and in a proud father moment, he shared a song recorded by his son, Magnus Ferrell.

Did You Know Will Ferrell’s Son Magnus Is a Recording Artist?

Getty Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell and his wife, Viveca Paulin, share three sons, Magnus, Mattias, and Axel. Well, on the July 5th episode of IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson, the Former First Lady and her brother asked Will about them. Will briefly mentioned that Magnus used to play soccer, but has dived professionally into the world of music. In fact, 22-year-old Magnus is actually quite the musician, even signing with Republic Records.

Wanting to plug his son’s career, as any proud father would, Will pondered if he could actually play some of Magnus’ music on the podcast episode, which Obama was happy to give him the green light. That’s when Will whipped out his phone and played a song titled “Asleep Walking.”

Right away, Obama and Robinson are blown away by the vocals of Magnus. Obama, in particular, seemed to enjoy the track, often oohing and ahhing as the song continued. Take a look at the podcast moment in the clip below.

Will Ferrell’s appearance on Michelle Obama’s podcast has fans discovering his son Magnus Ferrell’s music. pic.twitter.com/r1jTetjqpK— Pop Tingz (@PopTingz) July 6, 2026

Does Magnus Ferrell Have an Album Out?

If you enjoyed the snippet you heard in the clip, you’re probably wondering if Magnus has an album out. Unfortunately for newfound fans and older ones, he doesn’t have a studio album you can stream as of publication. However, if you venture over to Spotify or Apple Music, you’ll find he has a number of tracks available to stream. The song above, “Asleep Talking,” was released back in April of this year. There are also songs such as “Life or Death,” “New Sensation,” “Miss Me Vendetta,” and others.

Magnus’ most recent single is “Waste Your Heart.” At first listen, it’s a midtempo track that again shows off his soothing, yet ear-catching, tone. Seriously, the guy does just enough to leave you wanting to hear the next track from him.

Having said all of that, again, be sure to check out Magnus Ferrell on music streaming platforms. He’s both a singer and a songwriter. Also, don’t forget to watch the full Will Ferrell interview with Obama and Robinson on YouTube.