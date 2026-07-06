William Shatner Is Up For Playing Capt. Kirk at 95: ‘I Still Have the Aggression’

William Shatner‘s list of screen credits is seemingly endless. After an acting career extending back to the early 1950s, the TV icon has appeared in more than 260 films and TV series — and counting.

Of all those roles, however, one has always loomed larger than all the rest: James T. Kirk, captain of the starship Enterprise. Not only did he play the role in the original “Star Trek” series that ran from 1966 until 1969, he also brought Kirk to the big screen in a series of hit movies.

Capt. Kirk Still Lives Within William Shatner

In an expansive interview for TV Guide’s Star Trek: The Captains Special Issue, Shatner was asked if there was anything that could compel him to play Kirk one more time.

“It’s easy to say money, but you know, the longer I played Kirk, I was allowed to put various shades of character in there,” he said (via TV Insider),

“I think Captain Kirk — as the captain of the deadly instrument of war, as well as a ship of peace — could reside in somebody like me very well,” he added. “I mean, I still have the aggression and the instinct for battle, and I’ve gotten myself into very dangerous things.”

Of course, he explained that if he were to play an elderly Kirk, that character would have evolved accordingly over the years, just as the actor himself has. “But there is a planning, a smoothing of all those heights and peaks of attitude and activity that comes with age, as [opposed to] aggression, which is sort of a youthful characteristic,” he added. “Even at 95, I think Captain Kirk would be a really good captain of a spaceship capable of war and peace.”

Shatner’s Theory About the Enduring Popularity of ‘Star Trek’

Despite the cancellation of “Star Trek” in 1969, the franchise continues to flourish, with an ever-expanding array of new films and TV series continuing to the pop-culture landscape (“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” kicks off its fifth and final season later this month).

During that TV Guide interview, Shatner shared his own personal theory about the show’s longevity. “Kiddingly, I used to say, well, it’s me,” he said.

“You know, I’ve been around and it turns out, of course, it isn’t me, but it doesn’t seem to be any individual either,” Shatner added. “It seems to be the general concept that, 400 years from now, not only will we humans still be around on Earth, but we’ll be thriving, and the possibilities are there.”

What’s Next for William Shatner?

At the age of 95, Shatner remains a fixture at fan conventions, and shows no sign of slowing down any time soon. In fact, he recently revealed a new project in the works.

This project, however, is neither a film nor a TV series, but in the realm of music — speficially, heavy metal.

“I’ve spent a lifetime exploring in both reality and fiction,” Shatner recently told Parade. “Now I am stepping out into the unknown once again with my new project in heavy metal.”

According to Shatner, he’s prepping a new album, in which he’ll cover such artists as Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, and Iron Maiden. He also plans to include a few original metal tunes.

“The whole project is destined for this year,” he added. “I hope you will join me in the exploration.”