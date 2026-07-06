Ashley Judd, 58, Wows in Unfiltered Swimsuit Photos During Greece Trip

Beloved 90s star Ashley Judd’s new era is all about era is all about living authentically. In 2026, she delighted fans with her words of wisdom, as well as no-makeup swimsuit photos. In one of her latest posts during her vacation to Greece, we see her wowing in both a blue swimsuit and an array of sundresses. Judd is making this summer all about her confidence journey, with one unfiltered swimsuit photo at a time!

Ashley Judd Rocks Blue Swimsuit in Greece

Getty Ashley Judd

In case you missed it, earlier this week, the Star Trek alum shared a series of photos to her Instagram. She shared the photos with the caption starting, “Imagination enriches reality. 🇬🇷 💙.”

She added to the caption the photos from her Greece trip, saying, “I cherish living in ‘the potential space is where inner and outer reality meet’ (DW Winnicott). I feel with deep gratitude, the ease of blessed companions who can effortlessly share that with me.”

“Together, we do think deeply, laugh often care for yourselves and others, and discuss an exquisite rock formation in the birthplace of Aphrodite…” she added. “Mythology, imagination, spirituality, environmental stewardship, embodiment, curiosity, friendship, laughter, play. Psychological safety allows for group play.”

She then asked fans “How do you establish safety so that you can be free?”

(And recommended the book: Wonderstruck: How Wonder and Awe Shape the Way We Think By Professor Helen de la Cruz.)

In the photos and videos, we see Judd wowing in a blue one-piece swimsuit as she jumps in the crisp blue ocean. We also see her driving in the car, hanging with her pals, petting the cats around Greece, and wowing in an array of yellow, pink, and white sundresses as she plays on the beach.

However, along with the vacation photos, we love seeing her rock a swimsuit and no-makeup! Throughout the post, the Flypaper star looks absolutely radiant in her unfiltered and no-makeup selfies.

Truly, Judd is living her best life (and we love seeing every moment of it)!

Ashley Judd Is a Confident Superstar

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Ima(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)ges for CMT) Ashley Judd speaks onstage

Judd has always been open about her journey with self-confidence, often sharing no-makeup swimsuit videos to her Instagram. Even in June 2026, Judd shared a video captioned, “We Do Not Care Club: Baltic Sea Edition 🌊⚓.” It was all about her ongoing series on not caring about the societal pressures of aging!

Along with being a self-care guru, she wants to inspire others to reach the same mindset. In the past, she’s also been vocal about philanthropy of all kinds and how the media attacks famous women for every “flaw.”

And back in 2012, she wrote for The Daily Beast, saying, “The conversation about women happens everywhere, publicly and privately. We are described and detailed, our faces and bodies analyzed and picked apart, our worth ascertained and ascribed based on the reduction of personhood to simple physical objectification.”

The Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood star added, “Our voices, our personhood, our potential, and our accomplishments are regularly minimized and muted.”