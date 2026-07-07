Hallmark Alum Jill Wagner Rocks a Bold New Look at 47: See Her Then & Now

Jill Wagner built much of her career on the kind of easy warmth that made her a natural fit for Hallmark. For years, the “Mystery 101” star was known for romantic leads, family-friendly stories, and the long, glossy hair fans came to associate with her screen presence.

Viewers also knew that approachable image from her earlier run as host of “Wipeout.”

Getty Jill Wagner attends Paper Magazine’s 13th Annual Beautiful People Issue event

But in 2022, Wagner embraced a striking new look for a role that called for a very different side of her. She cut her signature waves into a short pixie with an undercut, giving fans a transformation that felt both bold and intentional.

The change was so dramatic that some viewers did a double take before realizing they were watching the same actress they had followed for years.

Why Jill Wagner Cut Her Hair for ‘Lioness’

The haircut was not about image. It was about stepping fully into the role.

Wagner plays Bobby, the leader of the Quick Reaction Force team on the Paramount+ CIA thriller “Special Ops: Lioness.” The series also has deep personal roots for her. Wagner pitched the project to Taylor Sheridan and developed it with her husband, David Lemanowicz, a former professional hockey player and U.S. Army major.

Starring opposite Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña, Wagner wanted Bobby to feel grounded, capable and real. After conversations with the team, she decided the character needed a sharper, more practical look.

She shared the transformation with fans in a June 2022 Instagram video, making it clear that the change felt freeing.

“I just got my hair CHOPPED and I can’t tell you how liberating it was. I love it,” Wagner captioned the clip on Facebook.

The Empowering Message Behind the Makeover

For Wagner, the transformation also carried a message she wanted her daughters to understand.

The “Autumn Dreams” star said the haircut became a reminder that confidence should not be tied to appearance, status, or the things people use to measure themselves.

Play

“I want them to experience new things and know that their true worth isn’t wrapped up in hair or what they drive or how much money they make,” she added.

Naturally, even a power cut comes with a learning curve, and Wagner is refreshingly honest about hers. “I have a love-hate relationship with my hair. The mullet is a serious power move, but I’m not gonna pretend like it doesn’t have its issues. Shorthaired people… Help me out. Show me the way!” she joked in a November 2025 TikTok.

Life Beyond Hollywood Suits Her Perfectly

Away from the set, Wagner has also found a life that feels more grounded.

The “Teen Wolf” alum and Lemanowicz, 49, began looking for a home outside Los Angeles in 2016, hoping to trade the city’s pace for something quieter.

For Wagner, the move was less about leaving Hollywood behind and more about returning to the kind of place where she feels most herself.

“L.A. held a very special place in my heart for my twenties and my thirties. But I’m a small town girl at heart. That’s where I feel comfortable,” she shared with People in a wholesome interview in August 2025.

From game show host to Hallmark favorite to CIA operative, Wagner’s career has moved through several reinventions. But her latest chapter shows that the most meaningful changes are not just about a new role or a new haircut. They are about knowing who you are and choosing a life that fits.