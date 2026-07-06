Tyler Hynes Reveals the ‘Latest Pleasure’ That’s Bringing Him Unexpected ‘Joy’

Tyler Hynes is opening up about the passions that bring him plenty of happiness when he’s not busy filming.

The Hallmark star recently gave fans a glimpse into his latest hobby, revealing that he’s discovered a new appreciation for collecting that’s led to memorable encounters with fellow enthusiasts while he’s traveling.

Hynes Opens Up About His ‘Beautiful Obsession’

Getty Tyler Hynes attends Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown To Christmas” Takeover on Opry Plaza on October 15, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“My latest pleasure,” Hynes wrote in his Instagram Story alongside a photo of several Blu-rays. “Buying second hand 4K UHD Blue ray discs from random mom & pop stores or strangers. Especially when travelling.”

He added that the experience of meeting fellow movie-lovers like himself has become part of the appeal, describing it as something of a hidden community. “Meeting other cinephiles like me, sometimes on a street corner like a drug deal, is a joy I didn’t know was out there,” he wrote. “I am not alone :)”

In another Story, Hynes gave fans a look at his neatly arranged collection displayed on a shelf. “My own lil blockbuster :)” he captioned the video, which had Percy Faith’s “Beautiful Obsession” playing. “I’ve discovered my deep appreciation for the 1970’s – 2000’s remastered 4k’s.”

The actor also noted that it’s a passion he shares with his friends, writing, “Only things I can discuss with [Russell H.] and [Mikai Karl].”

Hynes Has Kept Himself Busy This Year as an Actor & Producer

Though Hynes his known for his on-screen presence for Hallmark, the actor explained why his most recent film “I’ll Be Seeing You” is the first project he starred in that he also put into development at the network as a producer.

In a March 21 Instagram post, Hynes wrote in the caption, “There’s a voice I’ve grown to deeply cherish. A voice I’ve had the privilege of acting opposite. A voice I have the honour of meeting on these tours. And I wanted that voice to take center stage.”

He continued, “I deeply admire the generation that came before me. Not just for their wisdom but for their spirit. And there’s nothing more beautiful then when I hear of families using these movies as multigenerational shared experiences.”

“So here it is,” Hynes concluded. “A title and a song I’ve shared with you for years. A movie inspired by you. Made with you mind. With exactly the people I wished to make it with. There are endless stories of how this came to be and what the experience was. But for now here’s your first look at…I’LL BE SEEING YOU 🌸”

“I’ll Be Seeing You” stars Hynes alongside Stacey Farber and Christine Ebersole. The film begins “when a work errand derails Amy’s weekend plans with her grandma,” which leads them to “embark on a road trip with one sentimental detour but need the help of a charming activities director,” according to the official synopsis on Hallmark Channel.

The film premiered on Hallmark Channel on April 25.