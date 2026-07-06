Hallmark Star’s ‘Stunning’ Wedding Photos Have Famous Friends Swooning

Hallmark Channel stars have seen just about everything when it comes to camera-ready romances, from perfect settings to perfect love stories.

But when Hunter King posted a new batch of wedding photos on July 5, 2026, calling it the “best day of my life,” her Hallmark colleagues couldn’t stop swooning. Guess nothing beats a real-life romance!

See Which Hallmark Stars Gushed Over Hunter King’s ‘Magical’ Wedding

At an intimate wedding held in Tuscany, Italy, on June 10th, King married filmmaker Chris Copier, who has worked behind the scenes on Hallmark movies including May’s “Kentucky Roses” with Andrew Walker and the upcoming Lacey Chabert-led Christmas film “Holiday Ever After: A Disney Wish Come True.”

The couple got married in front of 40 close friends and family members at La Torre sulla Via Francigena, a 12th century-farmhouse that now serves as a small hotel, according to People. Though King has posted glimpses of her nuptials, she shared a new batch of gorgeous, candid pics on July 5, crediting Barbara Markiewicz as the photographer.

King and Copier’s Hallmark pals flooded the post with compliments, swooning over the idyllic location and how joyful the celebration looked, from laughter at the floral altar to fireworks over their reception.

Erin Cahill gushed, “Aaaaaah congratulations! You two are amazing and the world is a better place for you magical humans having fun each other! 🥳💕♥️” and King replied, “thank you sweet angel!🥹🤍🫶🏼”

Ashley Williams gasped, “Come ONNNN!!! I love you two!!! 😍”

“Haul Out the Holly” star Melissa Peterman chimed in, “❤️❤️❤️❤️so happy for you both!!! What a beautiful couple!! Inside and out!!!”

Sharon Lawrence commented on how King and Copier were clearly “making magic❤️✨❤️, may it be so for the rest of your lives together.”

Kristin Booth emphatically agreed, writing, “Stunning, stunning, stunning all of it! 🥂❤️”

Hunter King Fell In Love With Italy While Filming a Hallmark Movie

Before their big day, King and Copier traveled around Italy on a pre-honeymoon, and posted pics periodically of their travels. King told People that she and Copier first fell in love with the country when she was filming for Hallmark — possibly her 2024 movie “Two Scoops of Italy.”

“I worked in Italy a few years ago on a Hallmark movie,” she told the outlet, “and we completely fell in love with the country. One weekend, we took the train to Florence and then a taxi out to a winery in Tuscany. I remember looking at the rolling hills and thinking, ‘We should get married here one day.’ It felt like something out of a dream. So a few years later, we made that dream happen.”

King told People she wanted her wedding to feel like an “intimate dinner party” where a wedding happened to be unfolding, noting, “We’re pretty laid-back people, so it was important that the day felt like us. Cozy, romantic, garden party vibes with incredible food, great conversation and everyone we love gathered around one table. That’s exactly how it felt.”

Hallmark fans may recall that when Copier proposed to King on a beach in October 2024, she literally fell to her knees — and he was already on bended knee — and also called that day the “best day of my life” in a video post.