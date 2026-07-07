‘Big Brother’ Announces Season 28 Cast Reveal Date and Time

As “Big Brother 28” nears its premiere date on Thursday, all the rumors and speculation regarding this season’s cast will come to an end very soon.

The cast of “Big Brother 28” will be revealed on Tuesday, July 7, at 12 p.m. ET, CBS announced in a press release on Monday. The reveal will stream exclusively on Big Brother’s official YouTube channel.

CBS also announced the launch date and time for this season’s live feeds, as well as key changes to where the feeds will be streamed throughout the season.

‘Big Brother’ to Announce Houseguests on Tuesday in a Big ‘Broveal’

Fans have been waiting for this announcement for several months. And CBS has a new plan to deliver the news.

The reveal will mark the first-ever episode of what CBS is calling “Big Brother: Broveal.” During the “Big Brother: Broveal,” host Julie Chen Moonves will introduce the houseguests for “Big Brother 28” and give her live audience a taste of where those houseguests will be staying.

The waiting room for “Big Brother: Broveal” on the show’s official YouTube channel has been opened.

‘Big Brother’ Announces Changes to Live Feeds

CBS also unveiled the launch date and a new platform for this season’s live feeds.

The live feeds for “Big Brother 28” will be available starting on Friday, July 10, at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. P.T, according to the release. The feeds will launch immediately after the second season of “Big Brother: Unlocked” premieres on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

The live feeds will launch at that time on Pluto TV, Paramount+ and, for the very first time, YouTube. The feeds will continue to stream on YouTube for “limited periods following each episode throughout the summer.”

That means that 24/7 live feeds will not appear on YouTube during its first season on the platform. A subscription to Paramount+ or Pluto TV remains the only ticket to round-the-clock access to live feeds.

Will ‘Big Brother’ Announce Some Notable Houseguests on Tuesday?

“Big Brother: Broveal” may be debuting on Tuesday, but it might not be the first time we’ve seen some of this upcoming season’s players.

Talks of prominent former houseguests returning to the show have persisted in the months leading up to the premiere. No rumored names have been confirmed as of Monday, but Julie Chen Moonves told Dalton Ross of “Entertainment Weekly” on Friday that reality TV fans will be “very, very happy” with the cast.

Some of the former houseguests named in rumors include Angela Murray, Tucker Des Lauriers and Keanu Soto. CBS may even be dipping its toes into the waters of Fiji ahead of this season, with “Survivor 50” stars Dee Valladares and Rick Devens also having been mentioned among possible houseguests.

The show has long embraced welcoming former houseguests back for future seasons, most recently with the return of “Big Brother: 13” winner Rachel Reilly’s appearance on “Big Brother: 27.” CBS is also not hesitant to cast “Survivor” stars, most notably Cirie Fields (“Big Brother 25”).

When Can I Watch ‘Big Brother 28’ This Week?

“Big Brother 28” will begin with a 90-minute premiere on Thursday, July 9, at 8 p.m. ET. and 9:30 p.m. PT, per the release. The upcoming season of “Big Brother: Unlocked” will air the following day, and a 90-minute episode on Sunday, July 12, at 8 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. PT will conclude the season’s first weekend.