Pat Sajak’s ‘Unexpected’ Retirement Update Involves ‘a Circus’

Despite the fact that Pat Sajak is no longer hosting “Wheel of Fortune,” that doesn’t mean he’s stopped entertaining his fans. He made that clear once again while offering his social media followers an update about his retirement that may cause you to burst out laughing or, at least, indulge in a little giggle.

‘I’m Almost Sorry…’

Getty Pat Sajak

“Sajak’s retirement just took an unexpected turn,” Parade reported, while also noting that when it comes to the iconic TV star, “he’s still got jokes.”

The former game show host took to X.com on Monday, July 6, to share a message with his followers, telling them a little story about something he experienced recently.

“Now that I’ve been off TV for a while, I thought I could walk anonymously through a mall,” he wrote. “It worked at first, but then someone yelled, ‘Hey, it’s Pat Sajak!’ Then I was surrounded by people. ‘How are you?’ ‘We miss you!’ It was a bit of a circus.”

He then finished his story with a bit of a twist, adding, “I’m almost sorry I yelled.”

Sajak’s fans definitely appreciated his cheeky update, with one person responding by saying, “🤣 I can hear and see you telling this story! … You are one-of-a-kind.”

“OMG! Thanks for making me laugh!😂,” came from a second follower.

Another social media user replied by writing, “Miss seeing you every evening. Thank you for a show I enjoyed as a kid, and then later watched with my kids. 🫶”

Pat Regularly Shares Silly Posts with Fans

This is far from the first time that Sajak has hopped online to share something silly with people on social media.

On January 12, he shared a picture of salt and pepper shakers — or rather, pepper and salt shakers — and wrote, “I love this restaurant. Pretty classy of them to personalize these for me!”

Last November, he shared another post, writing, “It’s really pathetic when well-to-do celebrities tag companies like @ROLEX or @TiffanyAndCo or @BMW or @LouisVuitton just trying to get free things.”

Getty Pat Sajak and wife Lesley

While marking a milestone in his marriage on December 31, 2024, he offered his followers an insight into his relationship with his spouse, saying, “On this date 35 years ago, Lesly and I were married. Our top three accomplishments: she’s put up with me all these years, we’ve raised two wonderful children, and I’ve managed to convince her that the traditional material for a 35th anniversary present is styrofoam.”

He also brought up another special day that same year, telling his fans, “I hate to sound like an old grump, but I’m tired of all these smart-alecky kids on Halloween. The only proper response when I hand out a treat is, ‘Thank you for the liverwurst, Mr. Sajak.'”

“In the spirit of Halloween, I’ve lowered the voltage on our security fences,” he wrote the next year on October 31.

Wanting to participate in current trends, he posted an image on October 29, 2025, along with a message, telling his followers, “I’m sorry, but I neglected to take my phone with me yesterday afternoon. I had to draw my lunch from memory. My apologies. I’ll do better today.”

Not long before that, he was a little curious about something rather specific (but not at all related to him directly, of course *wink wink*), writing, “Would you find it at all troubling if you discovered that a friend of yours was hosting an imaginary game show in his basement? Asking for a friend.”