‘Hamilton’ Couple Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman Expecting Baby No. 2

Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman are getting ready to grow their cast by one.

The “Hamilton” alums announced on July 6 that they are expecting their second child together, sharing the happy news with fans in a heartfelt joint Instagram post. Alongside a sweet black-and-white family photo featuring the couple and their 2-year-old son, the longtime pair offered an honest and humorous glimpse into life as parents.

“Our little family is growing! Full disclosure, our household is being held together by the delicate balance of yogurt pouches, water balloons and a prayer but we are utterly overjoyed to be adding this tiny human to the chaos!” they wrote.

The couple also revealed their son is already looking forward to becoming a big brother, writing that he “can’t wait to ‘read books, play trains, have milkshakes and listen to Kendrick'” with the new baby.

They ended the announcement on another heartfelt note, adding, “Our hearts couldn’t be fuller and the bags under our eyes couldn’t be bigger! We can’t wait to meet you little one! ❤️.”

The announcement featured Diggs, 44, standing behind their son while Raver-Lampman, 37, smiled and cradled her growing baby bump.

The Couple’s Love Story Began With “Hamilton”

Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs at NY premiere of Hamilton on September 03, 2025 in New York City. (Getty Images)

According to People, Diggs and Raver-Lampman first met in 2015 while starring in the original Broadway production of “Hamilton.” Diggs portrayed Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, while Raver-Lampman was part of the ensemble cast. They began dating the following year and gradually took their relationship public while supporting one another’s careers.

The couple made several public appearances together, including the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards, and later welcomed fans into their Southern California home during a 2021 Architectural Digest feature.

In September 2023, they announced they were expecting their first child by sharing a photo of Diggs cradling Raver-Lampman’s baby bump alongside the caption, “we can’t wait to meet you.”

Their son arrived in March 2024. Announcing his birth, they wrote, “Dear baby, you have forever changed us. Our hearts are filled with a kind of love we never thought possible,” before joking, “Now please… go the f— to sleep.”

Later that year, Raver-Lampman said filming the final season of “The Umbrella Academy” while pregnant was “really wonderful” because she was ending one chapter while beginning “my own version of motherhood,” Per People.

Daveed Diggs Says Fatherhood Changed Everything

Earlier this year, Diggs reflected on fatherhood while attending the Sundance Film Festival premiere of “In the Blink of an Eye.”

Per People, the Tony Award winner called becoming a dad “the best thing I’ve ever done, and it’s not even close.”

He said fatherhood immediately changed his priorities, explaining that every career decision now comes down to one question: “If it doesn’t make [my son’s] life better, it doesn’t matter.”

Diggs added that becoming a parent brought unexpected clarity to his life.

“My values are so clear now,” he said, adding that what he expected to be difficult has instead been “really clarifying and amazing.”

Before welcoming his first child, Diggs also revealed he frequently asked his “In the Blink of an Eye” co-star Rashida Jones for parenting advice while they filmed together.

Now, with baby No. 2 on the way, Diggs and Raver-Lampman are preparing to welcome another little one into their growing family.