Dior Designer Details Working with Taylor Swift on Wedding Dress

Everyone is curious about the dress Taylor Swift wore for her wedding to Travis Kelce. While we know the couple was dressed in custom Dior Couture, how it looked remains a mystery.

Jonathan Anderson, Dior’s creative director, did talk about the process a bit. He said working with the pop star was wonderful.

“It was a joy to work with her. We became very good friends,” Anderson told Women’s Wear Daily. “It’s an emotional thing doing someone’s wedding.”

Getty NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Christian Dior is known for its Couture designs with an emphasis on timeless shape. Historically what made the fashion brand so famous was how ahead of its time it was. It showcased toward the end of World War 2 with elaborate designs and using a lot of fabric when the rest of country was rationing during that time.

‘We were leaving a period of war, of uniforms, of soldier-women with shoulders like boxers,” he told TIME magazine in 1957. “I turned them into flowers, with soft shoulders, blooming bosoms, waists slim as vine stems, and skirts opening up like blossoms.’”

There are wedding dresses by Christian Dior as far back as 1954. All exquisite and versatile.

“The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture,” the statement read. “They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom.”

Dior released a statement saying the looks for Taylor and Travis were created at 30 Avenue Montaige, Paris.

They opted for Christian Louboutin and Carter jewelry. Louboutin said he’s designed over 250 pairs of shoes for Taylor. If you watch any of her performances on “The Eras Tour,” you’ll see a lot of red bottoms. The signature look for Christian Louboutin.

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) . Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Getty American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift performs on stage as part of her Eras Tour in Lisbon on May 24, 2024. (Photo by ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP) (Photo by ANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP via Getty Images)

Getty US singer and songwriter Taylor Alison Swift, also known as Taylor Swift (C), performs on stage at the Paris La Defense Arena as part of her The Eras Tour, in Nanterre, north-western France, on May 9, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE — “NO FRONT PAGE OR MAGAZINE COVER” (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

The couple also raffled off Cartier watches, designer bags, and even a car to guests. The rule was no gifts for the couple, but that doesn’t mean their loved ones couldn’t enjoy a goody bag of their own.

Many called it a “Princess Diana” moment when waiting for her wedding. While we didn’t get as much access as we did for the Royal affair in 1981, if we ever get to see it, it’ll be just as much of a momentous occasion as her “I Do’s.”